From ‘hating' herself to dealing with body issues- Billie Eilish opens up on Hypermobility diagnosis

Billie explained that she had too much anger toward her body and following her growth plate injury in her hip, she was in a lot of pain that changed her life. Before her debut in the music industry with the 2015 release of "Ocean Eyes”, Eilish had aspirations of being a dancer that got shattered post her injury at the age of 13.

Billie Eilish opened up about hating herself and admitted that she had strained relationship with her body throughout her teenage years. In a recent interview with Vogue for its first-ever video cover, the pop star spoke about the real meaning behind her track titled, ‘My Future’ that focuses on her relationship with her own self and body and revealed that she had complicated feelings about her body.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer said that she felt like her body was gaslighting her for years and she took time to accept the fact that it was her own body and she can’t get rid of that. Eventually, after dealing with various lower body injuries, Eilish was then diagnosed with hypermobility, which is a syndrome where an individual has overly flexible joints, causing them to bend more than they should, which can be painful.

Eilish's mother, Maggie Baird, also gave insights into her diagnosis during the interview and said that treatments that were helpful to others "like, certain kinds of massage or chiropractors” could harm Eilish.

In such a scenario, the GRAMMY-winning singer was forced to replace her dancing career with music and the songstress revealed that the injury actually led to a beautiful discovery in her life. However, this is not the first time the singer has spoken about her body, as her style and body image issues have continued to be a topic of interest for quite some time now.

Here are 4 times when the pop star openly discussed her “terrible relationship” with her body. Have a look.

1- Billie Eilish spoke about wearing bigger clothes

In 2021, Eilish had spoken about her "terrible relationship with (her) body" in an interview with The Guardian. She had revealed that she has to "disassociate from the ideas (she has) of (her) body" during performances as her performance would have been affected due to it. The interview saw her talking about wearing bigger clothes that makes it easier for her to move in without showing her physique that can be “really unflattering”. She had also questioned society's obsession with bodies, be it their own or that of others.