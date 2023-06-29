Remembering the Legacy of Born x Raised Co-Founder, Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup

Who was Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup?

Chris Printup, also known as Spanto, is a key figure in the streetwear industry as the co-founder of Born x Raised. With his visionary approach and innate sense of style, Printup has played a significant role in shaping the brand's identity and establishing its reputation as a powerhouse in the streetwear realm.

5 Key Facts About Chris 'Spanto' Printup

Born x Raised Co-Founder: Chris 'Spanto' Printup co-founded Born x Raised, a renowned streetwear brand known for its authentic storytelling and unique style.

Triumph over Cancer: Printup battled and overcame terminal cancer, inspiring many with his resilience and strength.

Meaningful Collaborations: Born x Raised collaborated with top brands like Levi's, New Era, Converse, and Babylon under Printup's creative guidance.

Capturing LA Street Culture: Printup's vision redefined streetwear in Los Angeles, blending gritty style with authentic storytelling.

Enduring Legacy: Printup's legacy lives on through Born x Raised, inspiring the fashion industry and beyond with his creativity and dedication.

Tragic demise of Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup

Born x Raised co-founder, Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup, has reportedly passed away. While details surrounding his death have not been revealed, it is believed that he passed away on Tuesday evening. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many close friends and colleagues taking to social media to pay tribute to the talented designer. As of now, the brand has not released an official statement regarding the tragic news.Chris ‘Spanto’ Printup co-founded Born x Raised a decade ago alongside Alex ‘2Tone’ Erdmann. The brand was born out of their deep love and appreciation for their Venice, California hometown. Since its inception, Born x Raised has established itself as a prominent force in the fashion industry, collaborating with some of the biggest franchises in Los Angeles.

From Cancer Survivor to Fashion Collaboration: Spanto's Inspiring Journey

Just recently, Spanto took to Instagram to reflect on his life, expressing gratitude for being cancer-free. In 2013, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer, but in 2018, he celebrated the incredible milestone of being cancer-free. This triumph over adversity inspired and touched many, showcasing Spanto's resilience and strength.

Born x Raised, a brand known for its meaningful collaborations, partnered with Levi's last month to honor Spanto's late father, Butch, who sadly passed away earlier this year. This collaboration served as a heartfelt tribute, highlighting the deep personal connections that the brand holds dear.

Born x Raised: Redefining Streetwear Culture in Los Angeles with Authenticity and Style

Printup's keen eye for design and his ability to capture the essence of Los Angeles street culture have been integral to the brand's success. Born x Raised's unique blend of gritty street style and authentic storytelling has resonated with a diverse audience, making it a favorite among fashion enthusiasts and streetwear aficionados alike.

Moreover, Born x Raised has formed partnerships with some of the most prominent sports franchises in Los Angeles, including the Lakers, Dodgers, Kings, Rams, and LAFC. These collaborations have not only solidified the brand's position within the city's cultural landscape but also exemplified its ability to seamlessly blend sports and streetwear aesthetics.

With a staggering 300K followers on Instagram, Born x Raised has built a strong online community that eagerly awaits each new collection drop and collaboration announcement. Printup's ability to connect with the brand's audience on social media has further solidified its position as a leading force in the streetwear industry.

While the fashion industry mourns the loss of a remarkable talent, Spanto's legacy will undoubtedly live on through Born x Raised and the indelible mark he has left on the industry. His creative vision, dedication, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire countless individuals within the world of fashion and beyond.

As the industry awaits an official statement from Born x Raised, the loss of Chris ‘Spanto Printup is deeply felt by those who knew him and admired his work. His impact on the fashion world will not be forgotten, and his memory will forever be cherished by the community he touched so deeply.



