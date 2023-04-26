Is Kim Kardashian leaving reality TV to take up law full-time? Here is what we know

Kim Kardashian recently spoke at the TIME100 Summit about her future plans in the criminal justice reform movement. The reality star, who is 42 years old, expressed her willingness to prioritize this cause in her career. Kardashian's remarks indicated that she is comfortable with the idea of leading a life away from the spotlight, as long as she can make a positive impact in this field.

What are Kim's thoughts on it?

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," she answered when asked if she would ever consider a life without being in the camera's eye.

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much," she shared. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloe to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

"I hope so," she said. "I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

The founder of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian, began her reform work in October 2017 when she learned about the case of Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson had been imprisoned since October 1996 for aiding in communications in a drug trafficking case. Despite having similar nonviolent drug charges to the 231 individuals granted clemency by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, Johnson was overlooked.

Kardashian came across the case through a video report by Mic and immediately took action by retweeting the clip and expressing her disbelief at the injustice. From there, she became a vocal advocate for Johnson's clemency. Upon Johnson's release from prison in August 2020, Kardashian continued to fight for the rights of other wrongfully convicted inmates. She even went as far as to request the temporary release of a father who was imprisoned after his daughter was killed in the devastating elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Kardashian's dedication to justice and reform has been unwavering, and her efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of those affected by the criminal justice system.