From Lady Gaga to Bad Bunny: Here’s the Star-Studded Lineup for SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special on Peacock

NBCUniversal’s celebration of Saturday Night Live’s 50-year anniversary is slowly shaping to be even more grand. Peacock recently announced that it will livestream a concert that will include many great names from the music industry who have also been a part of the Saturday Night Live legacy.

As of now, per The Hollywood Reporter, the show will include Arcade Fire, The B-52s, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, David Byrne, Brandi Carlile, Miley Cyrus, DEVO, Brittany Howard, Jelly Roll, and even Lady Gaga. Other big names are Chris Martin, Mumford & Sons, Post Malone, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Bonnie Raitt, Robyn, The Roots, Eddie Vedder as well as Jack White.

However, per the outlet, a few more acts will be announced in the lead-up to the special. As per reports, the Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will be the one hosting the upcoming grand event. For those who do not know, Fallon previously hosted the show. SNL. Interestingly, the occasion has been titled SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and will be held in Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025.

Moreover, the concert special will be executively produced by SNL impresario Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson. As per reports, the concert will be streaming for two days before NBC’s SNL 50th anniversary special on February 16, 2025.

For those unversed, Peacock already has a four-part docuseries, Beyond Saturday Night, that talks about many aspects of the show and also takes the viewers through the history of the highly acclaimed sketch comedy series.

Meanwhile, Peacock even features a documentary, Ladies & Gentleman…50 Years of SNL Music, directed by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots and Oz Rodriguez. Moreover, NBCU has even opened an in-person experience at Rockefeller Center in New York that features some SNL sets and artifacts.