From MASH To The Hunger Games: Exploring Donald Sutherland's 10 Greatest Movie Roles Amid His Death At 88

Donald Sutherland was one of the most bonafide Hollywood legends, whose reign in the film industry speaks volumes about his dedication to his art. Sutherland's unmatched legacy is an amalgamation of the gusto-driven path and influential roles he's played on screen throughout his long-lasting career.

The late legendary actor recently died at the age of 88. His son, Kiefer Sutherland, broke the sad news of his father's death as he penned a heartfelt note on social media on June 20, reflecting on his contribution to the film industry. Everyone in Hollywood is paying touching tribute and mourning the death of the late legend. Below, let's explore the ten best roles and his remarkable work and rich filmography.

1. Hawkeye Pierce/ MASH

Donald Sutherland acted in dozens of iconic films, including the award-winning 1970 dark war comedy MASH. Sutherland played the role of Benjamin Franklin 'Hawkeye' Pierce alongside co-star Elliott Gould, who depicted the character of Capt. John Francis 'Trapper John' McIntyre. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and helped the late star establish his top place in the industry, as he delivered a commendable performance.

2. John Klute/ Klute

In 1971, Sutherland appeared in Alan J. Pakula’s critically acclaimed neo-noir psychological thriller Klute. The actor played the role of Jone Klute in the movie alongside Jane Fonda, who depicted the role of Bree Daniels.

The story follows a high-priced call girl in New York City who helps a detective from Pennsylvania solve the case of a missing man who might be stalking her. The late star played the role of Detective John, who works with the call girl to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of Gruneman.

3. Calvin Jarrett/ Ordinary People

Donald Sutherland played the role of Calvin Jarrett in Robert Redford’s 1980 drama film Ordinary People. The movie is based on the 1976 novel by Judith Guest. Sutherland was known for delivering remarkable performances that often made the audience forget he was acting. His portrayal in this movie earned him praise from both fans and critics.

4. Mr Bennet/ Pride & Prejudice

Donald Sutherland appeared in almost all genres of films in his celebrated career. The late star played the character of Bennet in Joe Wright’s iconic 2005 romantic drama Pride & Prejudice, based on the popular 1813 novel by Jane Austen. The movie was a box office success, with its cast receiving critical acclaim for their excellent performances.

5. Mr. X/ JFK

In the 1991 epic political thriller film JFK, Sutherland played the influential character of Mr. X. His depiction in the movie was widely debated, for he played his role effortlessly. Directed by Oliver Stone, Sutherland's character, Mr. X, a mysterious government insider, provides crucial information to Jim Garrison (Kevin Costner) about the conspiracy surrounding John F. Kennedy's assassination.

6. President Coriolanus Snow/ Hunger Games

Donald Sutherland played the role of President Coriolanus Snow in the hugely popular The Hunger Games film series. The late star appeared in all four movies of the action drama series, starting with the first film, The Hunger Games (2012). His role as President Snow became a fan-favorite character, and his performance earned him critical acclaim.

7. John Baxter/ Don’t Look Now

In Nicolas Roeg's 1973 thriller Don't Look Now, Sutherland played the character of John Baxter, a grieving father who, along with his wife, experiences supernatural occurrences and visions. The movie had an interesting plot and his excellent performance earned him critical acclaim.

8. Agar/ The First Great Train Robbery

In the 1978 British heist comedy film The First Great Train Robbery, Donald Sutherland played the role of Agar alongside Sean Connery, who depicted the character of John Simms. The movie was based on the real-life Great Gold Robbery of 1855.

9 Matthew Bennell/ Invasion of the Body Snatchers

In the 1978 sci-fi horror film Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Donald Sutherland portrayed the character of health inspector, Matthew Bennell, who uncovers a terrifying alien invasion where alien duplicates replace humans.

10. Dave Jennings/ National Lampoon’s Animal House

Donald Sutherland was part of many entertaining films, including the 1978 comedy National Lampoon's Animal House, in which he portrayed the role of Professor Dave Jennings. Sutherland's performance in this project was a true delight to watch on the silver screen.