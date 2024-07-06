From Relationship Status To Pregnancy Update: Everything Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Has Said About Mystery BF So Far

In her latest Instagram post on July 5, Lindsay Hubbard, the 37-year-old star of Summer House, opened up about her recently confirmed pregnancy. She expressed how 'extremely difficult' it was to keep her happy news under wraps until now. As for her boyfriend's identity, she's keeping that a secret for now, though she did mention something about him.

What has Linday Hubbard said about her anonymous boyfriend?

Lindsay Hubbard's pregnancy has become public knowledge, but she has yet to disclose her boyfriend's identity. The Summer House celebrity shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram recently, referring to her still-mysterious partner.

"My boyfriend and I are beyond excited to welcome our little #HubbCub this holiday season 2024!!" she expressed in her announcement post. Hubbard did not tag her partner in the photo, but his hands could be seen tenderly holding her growing belly.

At the Summer House Season 8 reunion in June 2024, Lindsay Hubbard revealed her current romantic status, stating that she is seeing a "wonderful man."

Reflecting on their history, she shared that they went on a few dates three and a half years ago but started officially dating in January, which initially wasn't the right timing for either of them. By April 2024, after a 'few months' of dating, Hubbard discovered she was expecting a child.

Advertisement

In an interview with People two months later, Hubbard admitted the pregnancy was initially surprising and shocking because they hadn't been trying or planning. However, they had honest conversations and felt it was the right path for them both.

Despite the pressures of a new relationship, Hubbard described their bond as 'loving, caring, and healthy,' emphasizing their effective communication. During an episode of Bitch Bible, Hubbard hinted at their private lives, mentioning that her mystery man keeps her happy in the bedroom.

She also revealed to People that her partner is involved in investing in biotech companies, which explains his preference for privacy due to his high-powered job. Hubbard acknowledged the contrast, noting her own openness as a public figure who shares much of her life.

Expressing her excitement about parenthood in the same interview, Hubbard shared, 'He's just so proud to be having a child with me.' She added that having him by her side was 'the greatest thing in the world.'"

Advertisement

When did she tell her boyfriend about her pregnancy?

Lindsay Hubbard disclosed that she informed her mystery boyfriend about her pregnancy just three months into their relationship. She recounted discovering she was pregnant after taking a pregnancy test, which clearly displayed a positive result when her period was two weeks late.

"It immediately and unmistakably displayed 'You are pregnant,'" she recalled, emphasizing how the clear result eased uncertainties. Lindsay shared her experience with People, stating that while the next steps are a little scary, knowing "one way or another what you’re working with" makes it easier.

To confirm her pregnancy, Hubbard underwent blood work with her OB-GYN. She received the results while traveling to her best friend’s wedding in Mexico, a moment she found challenging without her boyfriend present, highlighting the importance of sharing such news face-to-face rather than via text or call.

Initially, the reality star described the pregnancy as something they hadn't planned for. However, discussions with her boyfriend led them to embrace the news positively. "It just felt so right for both of us," Lindsay expressed, underscoring their loving and healthy relationship. "I finally feel like I met my match with him," she added.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude for the supportive messages from her followers, Lindsay shared her relief and excitement about openly celebrating the news with the world.

ALSO READ: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reflects On Her Journey From Heartbreak To Pregnancy: 'I Feel Like My Prayers Were Answered'