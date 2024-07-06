Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Reflects On Her Journey From Heartbreak To Pregnancy: 'I Feel Like My Prayers Were Answered'

After making a surprise pregnancy announcement on the 4th of July, Lindsay Hubbard is now sharing her experience of finding love again after going through the most excruciating year of her life last year.

For those unversed, the bravolebrity was dumped on camera by her ex-fiancé, Carl Radke, in August, just a few months shy of their much-anticipated grand wedding nuptials. The heartbreak for Hubbard, however, was just a pit stop, as she soon got herself busy with starting a new business venture, selling her unused wedding dress, and finding love again with a former flame.

Well, destiny played a trick for Hubbard, we guess, as the Summer House star, who had wanted to be a mom for the longest time, is now all set to welcome her first child with her anonymous boyfriend this holiday season.

“To think where I was this time last year is insane,” Hubbard told People in an exclusive interview published Friday, July 5. The reality star, while discussing her happy news, said that looking back at her time before January this year makes her believe that the universe had a plan in place all along.

Here’s how Lindsay Hubbard told her partner about her pregnancy

Defining the journey from being heartbroken to expecting the biggest happiness of her life as “crazy,” Hubbard credited it all to the “incredible man” who made his way back into her life. “It’s like the universe was saying, ‘See? This is the time. This is the guy. Now you’re ready.’ I feel like my prayers were answered,” she told People.

Advertisement

Hubbard also revealed in her conversation with the publication that her boyfriend is a doctor who works in biotech investing and prefers to stay out of the public eye. She recalled how she broke the news of her pregnancy to him, saying he wasn’t with her when she found out the news, and she didn’t want to tell him in a text message or a phone call. So, she went through the weekend that kept her apart from the father of her child before they reunited, and Hubbard let him know what they were in for in the future.

To the still-unnamed man’s credit, Hubbard said he was just as excited to be a dad. The news was a surprise for both Hubbard and her beau, as they weren’t trying or planning it to happen, she revealed. And though Hubbard realizes that a pregnancy three months into dating is a lot of pressure on the relationship, she feels it hasn’t felt like work because she and her man are so bonded and connected.

Advertisement

How ready Lindsay Hubbard feels about the motherhood phase of her life — She weighs in!

In her interview with the aforementioned publication, Hubbard expressed how she believes no one is ever truly ready to be a parent. She, however, said she draws inspiration from her mom friends who have let her know that being a mother is a learning curve. “I think they’ll help me be a better mom,” Hubbard remarked. And since she feels like the timing is right for her, she is much more confident about embracing the biggest role of her life.

“I have to tell you, even when everything was happening last year, I never gave up on love, and I never gave up on the idea that I’d be a mom,” Hubbard lamented.

To her credit, Hubbard, 37, decided to freeze her eggs in 2022, keeping her ticking biological clock in mind.

ALSO READ: Summer House Star Lindsay Hubbard Announces She’s Pregnant Less Than Year After Split With Carl Radke: Details