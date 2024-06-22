G-Eazy Releases 7th Studio Album Freak Show After 3-Year Hiatus; Everything We Know About The Project

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Gerald Earl Gillum who goes by G-Eazy has recently released his seventh studio album after keeping himself away from the spotlight following the death of his mother. The incident devastated the multi-platinum-selling rapper. The new album titled Freak Show, is certainly an ode to his mother, who passed away a few days after G-Eazy’s last studio album was released.

G-Eazy drops his seventh studio album

G-Eazy dropped his seventh studio album on Friday, June 21 echoing the essence of hip-hop, pop-punk, trap, and alternative in the songs included in the album. The album contains 12 songs with a 35-minute total duration of the LP which features an ode to his mother Suzanne Olmsted, who died in November 2021.

Eazy’s tribute to Olmsted, Love You Forever, is raw and reflects the vulnerability of the singer as he coped with the loss and grief that tormented his soul. “My dear mama / My sweet mama / Nobody's gonna hurt you / 'Cause Gerald's always gonna love you,” the 35-year-old rhymed in Love You Forever— the song was previously released as a single.

Further, the new album has also been an account of his personal space, at least, how grief took a toll on his life and the absence of his beloved mother creating a huge void. Another song Anxiety in the album, with a similar personal touch reveals the mental state of the rapper. “Anxiety, insomnia / Manic episodes, body dysmorphia” and “Some days I'm high, I'm high, I'm high/ Throw my pain away … Some days I hide, I hide, I hide / I hide away,” Eazy’s lyrics read.

Freak Show also includes Femme Fatale and Lady Killers III— a new version of his explosive viral hit, Lady Killers II which took the internet by storm. Further, French Montana, Coi Leray, Kaliii, Leon Bridges, and Lancey Foux collaborated with Eazy on the new album.

G-Eazy announced the Freak Show world tour

In support of his latest album, the Oakland, California native also announced a world tour.

The Good Life and No Limit singer will start his 41-day tour in Berkeley, California on October 24 which will be followed by two more cities in California— Los Angeles and San Diego. After making a stop in Phoenix on 28 October, the singer will end his USA tour in Seattle on 27 November.

The Europe tour of the rapper will start with the new year in Oslo on 22 January 2025. After performing in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Prague, Berlin, Paris, Birmingham, London, and several other cities, his European tour will end on February 11th with his last stop in Dublin. G-Eazy will conclude the tour after his Australia and New Zealand visit.

G- Eazy commented on his new album

The Some Kind of Drug singer has dedicated his new album to the memories of his mother which chronicles the void he has endured following her demise. In a recent chat with USA Today, Eazy opened up about his mental state and the album. The rapper revealed that he walks every day as it is one of his coping mechanisms. “I'm stimulated by people and all this going on, and it's harder for me to isolate,” he told the outlet.

The singer went on to describe his isolation, saying that while in LA he would have his house up in the (Hollywood) Hills and he would be cooped up in his room at the top of that house and order Postmates. And he could see himself slipping into “a dark, isolating pattern.”

Speaking of his latest album, Eazy revealed that Freak Show is an album “about self-acceptance.” For him, it is “honest” which reveals details of how he got here, who he’s been, the stories of the come-up and some of the hardships and some of the missteps and some of the flaws along the way.

Still, recording the songs in Freak Show, especially, Love You Forever was the “toughest and the biggest breakthrough” as the singer stated that it was “cathartic.” The song also features his mother’s voice in the form of voicemails and he broke down while recording the song, perhaps that is the primary reason why he is not so sure if he would perform Love You Forever on his world tour.

