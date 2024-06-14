Bebe Rexha Slams G-Eazy Over Collaboration Request; Calls Him 'Ungrateful Loser'

Is there a bad blood between Bebe Rexha and G-Eazy? Seems so as the former in targetted G-Eazy in a new post calling him an "ungrateful loser" for allegedly mistreating her after they released 2015's hit Me, Myself & I. That track went to become G-Eazy’s second-highest charting single on the Billboard Hot 100, eaching at No. 7 just below the No. 4 peak of 2017's No Limit.

Why Bebe Rexha called G-Eazy an ‘ungrateful loser?’

In her latest Instagram story which she quickly deleted after posting, Bebe Rexha called G-Eazy a “stuck up ungrateful loser.” The pop sensation, 34, shared a screenshot from a group chat where she was asked about collaborating on social content with G-Eazy, 35, during her time in New York.

The screenshot showed Rexha responding in a blunt and direct manner, saying, "G-Eazy, you have my number. Why don’t you text me and ask me yourself, you stuck-up, ungrateful loser. You’re lucky people are liking you again."

She continued, "Cause I could go in on all the s****y things you’ve done and how you treated me after giving you your only real hit. Btw the answer is no. Hope you good."

Although Rexha later deleted the Instagram story, she revisited the topic shortly after. In a follow-up message on X (formerly Twitter), she explained how someone from her team had her take down the Instagram story. She decided to remove it because it felt very "negative and toxic."

Someone from my team had me take down my Instagram story. I decided to remove it because it felt very negative and toxic. Sometimes trauma can lead us to react that way, and that period of my life was traumatizing. I am writing this because I regret taking it down and I want to… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 13, 2024

Speaking in detail about her actions, she added that sometimes trauma can lead people to react that way, and that period of her life was traumatizing. She also clarified that she has no regret in taking it down and she still stands what she said.

G-Eazy, who is currently promoting his latest music video, his upcoming album Freak Show, and his world tour, has not commented yet on the situation on social media.

Bebe Rexha is known for standing up for herself

Bebe Rexha, who is known for having an outspoken personality, never hesitates to express herself. Back in July 2023, Rexha posted a screenshot of an alleged text message from her ex-boyfriend Keyan Safyari criticizing her weight on social media. She announced their split soon after this incident.

Two weeks following the breakup, Rexha confirmed their separation, becoming emotional while performing at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. She shared with her audience, “I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me,” before singing her song Atmosphere.

Rexha has a proven track record of standing up for herself. She reportedly asked for the removal of a few fans who were throwing objects on stage during her concert earlier this month. This incident happened one year after she was injured during a concert by a fan who threw a phone at her.

