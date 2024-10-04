Game Of Thrones Stars Kristofer Hivju And Harry Lloyd Come Onboard For Thriller Series Iris

Game of Thrones alums Kristofer Hivju and Harry Lloyd are coming together for a Board Sky thriller series titled Iris. Hivju who played wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane entered the series in its third season and never got to share the screen with Lloyd whose character Viserys Targaryen perished in season one.

Now, two very unlikely characters from the same universe will be seen together — Hivju as Jensen Lind, a tortured genius and brilliant scientist, and Brave New World actor as Hugo Pym, a mysterious yet authoritative figure — in the thriller helmed by Breaking Bad director Terry McDonough. The cast also includes Marco Leonardi, Angela Bruce, Lorenzo De Moor, and others.

The series revolves around “a rootless genius” Iris Nixon (played by Niamh Algar) who steals a mysterious code from a charming philanthropist Cameron McIntyre (played by Tom Hollander) and disappears. “A tense countdown ensues as she races to unravel the code's mystery,” reads the official synopsis.

Apart from Algar and Hollander the previously announced cast also included Meréana Tomlinson, Doctor Who alum Sacha Dhawan, Maya Sansa, Peter Sullivan, and Debi Mazar. In an interview with Variety, show creator Neil Cross described the film as “unapologetically exciting,” further increasing the anticipation.

He also claims that the “sun-drenched chase thriller” features a never-before-seen archetypal protagonist. “With Niamh Algar and Tom Hollander bringing these complex characters to life, coupled with Terry McDonough’s direction, I couldn’t be more excited to share this world and these characters,” Cross told Variety. The showrunner and writer added that with Iris, he tried to create a show he’d like to watch himself.

Cross is best known for his work in BBC’s series Luther starring Idris Alba, Ruth Wilson, Warren Brown, and others. The upcoming Sky original will be co-produced by Fremantle, while Wildside is providing production services in Italy.

Iris will be released on October 4 on Sky’s streaming platform.