General Hospital Recap: Dante Learns He’s Brook Lynn’s Child’s Father And Jason Keeps a Secret

On Thursday, January 30, General Hospital saw Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) pull away from Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) after their kiss. Brennan quickly apologized, thinking he misread the situation, but Carly assured him that he didn’t.

Brennan admitted he wasn’t there to sleep with her but instead took her to the hotel rooftop. They shared drinks by the fire, and Brennan opened up about his past with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and their broken friendship.

Brennan confessed he had tried to fight his feelings for Carly but was done fighting. Carly felt the same, and they ended up sharing another passionate kiss.

Back in Port Charles, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) became frustrated after seeing Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) feel Sasha Gilmore Corbin’s (Sofia Mattsson) baby kick. Jason also told Sasha that he would be there for her, which upset Cody.

Later, in the stables, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) delivered some PCPD paperwork Cody had left behind. Cody lashed out, saying that he was always under scrutiny while real criminals went free.

Meanwhile, Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) angrily threw papers in her office after learning that Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) had been murdered.

She told Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) about Sam’s digitalis overdose and asked her to keep the information from Jason for now.

Later, Alexis shared the news with her daughters, Molly and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi), who agreed to find answers. They decided to shield Scout Quartermaine (Cosette Abinante) and inform Danny Morgan (Asher Antonyzyn) once they had more details.

At the boxing gym, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) trained while thinking about his past with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton).

When Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) arrived, he explained the shock of Sam’s murder and reflected on his emotions regarding Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening). Dante admitted that every time he saw Lulu, he thought of Sam’s loss.

At the Metro Court, Maxie and Lulu talked about Sam’s death and Lulu’s lingering feelings for Dante. Lulu felt guilty and believed she couldn’t tell Dante how she felt because he was still grieving.

Outside the boathouse, Jason was skeptical about Sasha’s claim that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) had willingly walked away from his child. Sasha became frustrated and told Jason to back off, but Jason insisted he wanted to hear it directly from Michael.

Since Michael had asked for Sasha when he woke up in the hospital, Jason suspected he might have changed his mind. Sasha softened and sent Michael well wishes.

Later, Jason met with Diane and revealed that Sasha was pregnant with Michael’s baby. He stated that Sasha claimed Michael wanted her to raise the baby alone.

Jason decided to confirm this with Michael in Germany but wanted Carly kept in the dark for now. He asked Diane to watch over Sasha while he was away.

At the Metro Court, Cody joined Maxie and Lulu, glaring at Jason. When Cody brought up Sasha’s pregnancy, he realized Maxie already knew. He then commented on Jason being the father, shocking both Maxie and Lulu.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn confessed to her mother, Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer), that she needed to tell Chase the truth about the baby she gave up for adoption.

This also meant revealing that Dante was the father. Brook Lynn worried about how Dante would react to the news that she had kept this secret for years. However, she felt it was time for honesty in her marriage.

