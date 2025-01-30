General Hospital Recap: Carly Saves Brennan and Jason Shares Emotional Moment with Sasha

On Wednesday, January 29, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) was on a mission to find Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) at a spa. When she arrived at the room he had reserved, she heard a commotion inside.

Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) was attacking Brennan, using a cord to strangle him over a past event in Prague. Just as Brennan lost consciousness, Carly rushed in and hit Valentin on the head with an object. She immediately checked on Brennan, and after some effort, managed to revive him.

When Brennan regained consciousness, he joked, “I’m so glad you decided to join me.” Despite his close call, he declined medical attention and told Carly that what he was doing next was classified.

Before leaving, Brennan thanked Carly for saving his life. Afterwards, Brennan made a phone call, ordering Valentin’s death. Later, he arrived at Carly’s hotel suite, where he kissed her passionately.

Meanwhile, in Port Charles, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) continued his investigation into Sasha Gilmore Corbin's (Sofia Mattsson) pregnancy. He finally got Sasha to admit that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) was the father of her baby.

However, Sasha didn’t want to make the situation public, especially since it could affect custody issues with Michael. She also didn’t want her baby to be a part of the chaos surrounding the Quartermaine family.

Despite Sasha's plea for Jason to walk away, he offered her support, predicting how difficult it could be to raise the baby as a single parent.

As Sasha felt the baby kick for the first time, she guided Jason’s hand to let him feel it as well. This moment seemed to open up a deeper connection between them.

Meanwhile, Cody Bell (Josh Kelly), who had heard about Sasha’s pregnancy from Giovanni 'Gio' Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza), started to make assumptions. After witnessing Sasha and Jason's interaction, he appeared to think Jason was the father of Sasha’s baby.

Elsewhere, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) shared an emotional moment with Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton). He confided in her that he was sterile, but suggested she could still experience pregnancy with the help of a sperm donor. Although Brook Lynn reassured him that he was the best husband, he asked for some time alone to process the situation.

Later, when Brook Lynn called in Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) for advice, she revealed to Lois that Chase’s medical results were part of the reason she wanted to discuss a sensitive topic.

Brook Lynn admitted that she had already experienced pregnancy in the past when she had her first child, who was adopted.

Despite Lois’s anxiety over sharing the past, Brook Lynn decided that the truth needed to come out, especially since Chase seemed fixated on the idea of her carrying a child. This led Brook Lynn to realize that her first baby might have been her only opportunity to have a biological child.

In another part of Port Charles, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) had yet another confrontation at the nail salon.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) tried to guide Giovanni 'Gio' Palmieri toward being more polite to Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner).

While Emma pitched the idea of having Gio perform at another charity event, Gio got offended by her remarks. However, Emma smoothed things over by complimenting him on his musical skills.

At the hospital, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) ran into Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening), where she took the opportunity to apologize for her role in the shooting of Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). Lulu understood that it had been an accident, blaming Valentin for keeping Anna in the dark about Charlotte’s actions.

Later, in a conversation with Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), Anna speculated that the recent string of digitalis overdoses could be the work of an angel of death.

However, Portia was not convinced. Anna soon confirmed that both Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) had been victims of intentional overdoses. When she shared the news with Dante, he was shocked to learn that Sam had been murdered.

