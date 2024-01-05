General Hospital Spoilers: Will Cyrus unveil the attacker?

In the upcoming General Hospital episode airing on Friday, January 5, as Cyrus Renault wakes up at General Hospital and drops a bombshell about his attacker. Meanwhile, Sasha provides crucial advice to Nina, and Drew's anger escalates in a confrontation with Sam.

Cyrus Renault, recovering at General Hospital after a beating by Sonny Corinthos, decides to expose Sonny as his assailant. Laura Collins pushes for the truth, but Cyrus warns her that she might regret knowing the answer. As Cyrus revels in tarnishing Sonny's reputation, tensions rise in Port Charles.

Elsewhere, Sam McCall updates Drew Cain on their daughter Scout's ordeal, leading to a heated exchange. Drew lashes out at Sam, challenging her decision-making regarding Scout's future. Across town, Felicia Scorpio mourns Bobbie Spencer's loss, seeking help from Anna Devane with a difficult task. Cody Bell's interaction with Maxie Jones raises questions, setting the stage for emotional moments and reflections on Bobbie's past.

Nina Corinthos turns to Sasha for comfort and guidance, finding understanding despite her mistakes. Sasha advises Nina to let the tensions with Sonny and Willow Corinthos simmer down naturally, cautioning against rushing forgiveness. Lois Cerullo pays Sonny a visit, sensing that Sonny may not be done with Nina. Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri finds himself in a tight spot, navigating a tricky situation involving Sam's co-parenting drama with Drew or potentially Cyrus' accusations against Sonny.

As the General Hospital episode unfolds, tensions escalate, relationships are tested, and characters face pivotal moments. Viewers are in for a gripping narrative as the Port Charles residents grapple with the aftermath of Cyrus' revelation and the emotional challenges that lie ahead. Stay tuned for an episode packed with surprises, confrontations, and difficult choices on Friday.

