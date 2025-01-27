General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn Jacks Help Lucky and Elizabeth Expose Cyrus Renault?

On Monday, January 27, General Hospital delivers high-stakes drama as Lucky Spencer and Elizabeth Baldwin take bold risks in their fight against Cyrus Renault. Meanwhile, Laura Collins shares her fears, Drew Quartermaine battles family roadblocks, and Sonny Corinthos hides a critical secret.

Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) and Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) team up at Turning Woods, where Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) recently signed on as a volunteer. Elizabeth believes Josslyn can aid their mission to bring down Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober). In a preview clip, Liz assures Lucky, “Once we tell her what’s going on, she’s gonna help us find what we need.”

Will Josslyn join their efforts to take down a common enemy, or will Cyrus’s looming presence complicate their plans?

Elsewhere, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) shares a heartfelt conversation with her daughter, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening). Laura admits someone she cares about “might be headed for trouble,” potentially hinting at Lucky’s risky choices or Jenz Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) vengeful tendencies.

Meanwhile, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) seeks legal advice from Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) as he fights back against Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot), who banned him from the Quartermaine estate. Drew declares, “If anyone thinks they can keep me from seeing Willow Corinthos, they got another thing coming!”

Back at the gatehouse, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) warmly welcomes Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and lightens the mood with offers of babysitting or helping handle Tracy. Willow is touched by his kindness and accepts his support.

Meanwhile, Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) join forces against Drew, conspiring to protect their interests. Across town, Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) grows suspicious of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who provides a vague excuse for his sudden trip to Los Angeles. Kristina questions the timing, particularly with ongoing attacks in Port Charles.

Unbeknownst to Kristina, Sonny hides his heart condition to shield her from worry. However, his secrecy may lead to greater complications down the road.

Elsewhere, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) engage in an emotional exchange. Jason’s frustration over Sonny’s safety and the threats to his loved ones bubbles over. “I need to do something more for him NOW!” Jason exclaims, showing rare vulnerability that leaves Anna choked up.

As Anna investigates the explosive device planted at Sonny’s penthouse, she and Jason begin connecting dots to Jenz Sidwell’s involvement.

With alliances shifting and secrets unraveling, General Hospital continues to deliver gripping storylines. Will Josslyn step up to help Lucky and Elizabeth, and can Sonny’s hidden health struggles remain a secret? Don’t miss the twists and turns as tensions rise in Port Charles!

