General Hospital Spoilers: Will Josslyn and Michael’s Vendettas Ignite Chaos in Port Charles?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital promises intense drama as vengeance, secrets, and danger grip Port Charles. From Josslyn Jacks’ quest for justice to a shocking explosion at Sonny Corinthos’ penthouse, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is on a mission to make the “monster” who killed Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) pay. Her determination will raise concerns for Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), who fears Josslyn might take matters into her own hands. While sorting through Dex’s belongings, Josslyn may uncover something pivotal—whether it’s tied to his autopsy or a personal memento—fueling her resolve for justice.

At General Hospital, tensions rise as Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) takes a stand against Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober), banning him from the premises. Cyrus may push back, but Portia’s suspicions—whether tied to the digitalis overdoses or his shady history—will drive her firm stance. Meanwhile, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) stirs the pot with his own fiery outburst, creating additional turmoil.

On another front, Collette Girard (Mercedez Lopez Renard) returns from Prague and meets Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) with unfinished business. Although her plan to eliminate Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) failed, Brennan is confident another opportunity will arise, especially with Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) playing a key role.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) vents to Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) about Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen), furious over recent developments. As Willow wrestles with fears about Michael taking the kids, Michael himself seeks legal leverage from Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) using Willow’s unauthorized trip with Wiley. However, Michael’s visit to Sonny’s penthouse brings a shocking twist.

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) urges Michael to reveal all his secrets to Diane, but Michael’s thoughts linger on his affair with Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) and the consequences that followed. Before the tension resolves, an explosion rocks Sonny’s penthouse, engulfing Michael in flames and setting up a dramatic cliffhanger for the next episode.

General Hospital spoilers hint at gripping twists as Josslyn’s quest for vengeance and Michael’s custody battle spiral into chaos. With lives hanging in the balance and relationships on the brink, don’t miss the explosive drama coming to Port Charles.

