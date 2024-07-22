General Hospital Spoilers: Will Michael Stand by Sonny?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 22, promise an action-packed episode filled with explosive confrontations and high-stakes drama. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is set to clash with his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), while Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) finds himself ensnared by the FBI. Meanwhile, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) takes on Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) in a tense showdown.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) has critical updates for Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) and Blaze, also known as Allison “Allie” Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), regarding their interview’s progress. Elsewhere, Laura Collins (Genie Francis) is frantic over the disappearance of Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez) and seeks Anna Devane's help. Anna, aware that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Charlotte vanished due to her warning, must decide how much to disclose about the Pikeman situation.

In a heated confrontation, Carly Spencer visits Anna in her office, demanding to know if Anna will allow John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) to pursue Sonny. Meanwhile, John is busy issuing new orders to Jason Morgan. Despite Jason’s hope of being released from his informant duties, John insists that his cooperation is far from over, pushing Jason towards a mission targeting Sonny.

At Sonny’s penthouse, a request to Michael leads to a tense interaction, likely revolving around Avery Corinthos’ custody case. Sonny’s potential refusal to reconcile with Michael over Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) visit might fuel Michael’s anger. When Michael demands a reason to stay, Sonny may stress the importance of prioritizing Avery and opposing Ava Jerome (Maura West) for sole custody. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) will underscore the need for a united front against Ava.

Simultaneously, Ava and Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) are formulating their own strategies. With Ava’s placebo plan already in motion, viewers can expect escalating chaos and calculated moves in the custody battle.

As Monday’s episode of General Hospital unfolds, alliances will be tested, secrets will surface, and characters will find themselves at crossroads. Whether Michael will support Sonny or choose a different path remains uncertain. Tune in to witness the dramatic twists and turns that keep Port Charles residents on edge and viewers eagerly anticipating what comes next.

