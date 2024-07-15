General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Confess Her Secret to Nina?

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 15, suggest that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) will meet with Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) to discuss her legal troubles, while other Port Charles residents face their own dramatic moments.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Carly Spencer will seek advice from Jack Brennan on her chances of avoiding prison if hit with RICO charges. Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) has given Carly a mere 30-percent chance of staying free, but Brennan hints at ways to improve those odds. Brennan, who enjoys Carly’s visits to Pentonville, sees their growing alliance as mutually beneficial.

Meanwhile, at Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) place, he hints to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) about spending quality time together. Despite his efforts, Anna sneaks away to find a satellite phone, uncovering additional unexpected evidence.

Over at Willow Corinthos’ (Katelyn MacMullen) location, she confesses to Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) that she did something terrible. While it’s unclear if Willow will reveal her kiss with Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) or keep details vague, her bond with Nina strengthens. If Nina learns the truth, she’ll likely have harsh words for Drew. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) grows wary of Nina's involvement in Willow’s spokesperson role and Drew's campaign, feeling she’s too involved.

Drew suggests to Michael, “Just say the word and she’s gone,” but Michael, who promised not to interfere in Willow and Nina’s relationship, might just want Drew to monitor the situation. Drew’s guilt over his secret relationship with Nina and recent kiss with Willow adds tension.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is nervous about proposing to pay for Jake Webber’s (Hudson West) art school tuition. Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) encourages him to make the offer, believing it’s the only way to know Jake’s response. Despite initial hesitation, Jake is likely to accept Jason’s offer to attend the Barcelona Academy of Art, paving the way for positive developments in their relationship.

As Carly navigates legal challenges, Willow contemplates a major confession, and Jason makes a life-changing offer, General Hospital promises an episode filled with suspense and emotional twists. Stay tuned to see how these storylines unfold and what surprises await the residents of Port Charles.

