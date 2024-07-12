General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha’s Secret to Cody Unravel Port Charles?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, July 12, reveal a whirlwind of secrets, grand gestures, and solo missions. Sasha confides in Cody, Jason makes a significant move, and Anna embarks on a dangerous mission, setting the stage for a dramatic episode.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) and Felicia Scorpio’s (Kristina Wagner) plan to reunite Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) and Mac Scorpio (John J. York) backfires spectacularly. Their pressure on Mac to bond with Cody leads to more rejection and frustration. Once Cody leaves, Mac confronts Felicia and Maxie about their humiliating scheme.

At the Quartermaine stables, Cody senses that Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) has more on her mind than his paternity drama. When Cody pushes her to open up, Sasha swears him to secrecy before revealing that she caught Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) kissing during the fireworks show. She also hints at Nina Reeves' (Cynthia Watros) involvement with Drew, creating a complicated mess since Willow is married to Drew's nephew, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Meanwhile, Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) visits Laura Collins (Genie Francis) with an important matter, likely seeking Laura’s perspective on Heather Webber's (Alley Mills) situation. Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) warns Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) about the dangers of Heather being released, despite new evidence that might clear her name.

Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) shares wonderful news about their son, Jake Webber (Hudson West), with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Jason, pleased by the updates, offers to handle any expenses related to Jake's college plans, showing his support in a big way.

A strategic session unfolds between Jason and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) as Anna outlines her plan to steal Valentin Cassadine's (James Patrick Stuart) satellite phone. Insisting on going solo, Anna warns Jason not to jeopardize the mission by staying too close. However, Jason’s instincts might urge him to intervene, leading to potential complications.

General Hospital spoilers suggest a tumultuous journey ahead as secrets unravel and plans take shape. With Sasha's revelations to Cody, Jason's grand gesture for Elizabeth and Jake, and Anna's risky solo mission, the residents of Port Charles are in for an intense ride. Stay tuned to see how these dramatic events unfold and what consequences they bring.

