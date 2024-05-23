George Floyd Biopic Daddy Changed the World In Pipeline as Daughter Takes On Exec Producer Role; All We Know So Far

With a green light from his family, a biopic on George Floyd titled Daddy Changed the World is being construed. With his daughter Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington joining in as executive producers of the film, it is set to be created by Radar Pictures, Night Fox Entertainment and 8 Queens Film And Media Productions. The production team, who are still seeking a director for the film includes Timothy Christian of Night Fox and Dr. Kaeita Rankin of 8 Queens.

Daddy Changed The World - Everything we know so far about the upcoming biopic

Screenplay written by Gregory R. Anderson, the gritty biopic will be about George Floyd whose murder cause global distress and put the world to a stop. It is a film that traces his life as well as tragic end which occurred on May 25, 2020 after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed him and stimulated global protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Through the film, these producers together with his family would also want to make him appear more human by stressing that he was kindhearted and loving. As per Variety, Washington expressed, "This film will humanize him, embody the essence of his life, and hopefully reignite efforts to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. It’s time for justice and equality for all." They believe that Floyd’s legacy requires immediate change that will prevent such tragedies from occurring again.

George Flyod legacy remains engraved in global history for change

George Floyd was a 46-year-old father whose neck was knelt on by Chauvin for more than nine minutes while he lay in handcuffs face-down. Prior to him being brutally murdered by the police he was arrested for alleged use of counterfeit 20 dollar bill. Repeatedly uttering “I can’t breathe,” Floyd’s words became a mantra for people fighting for equal justice under the law.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in 2021 and sentenced to over twenty years in prison in 2022 for violating Floyd’s constitutional rights. Three others were also found guilty of related federal charges.

The producers are committed to making sure the film, Daddy Changed The World inspires positive social change as well as highlights the injustices suffered by marginalized communities so that George Floyd’s memory continues to push us forward.

