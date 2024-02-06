Black National Anthem at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl game is set to kick off on February 11, featuring not just one, but two national anthems. Alongside the traditional anthem, there will also be a special performance of the Black National Anthem. Curious about what the Black National Anthem is? Well, here's all the info you need to know about this exciting addition to the Super Bowl.

What Is The Black National Anthem?

In January 2024, the NFL dropped some exciting news about the pre-game performances. They revealed that Andra Day, a Grammy-winning R&B Singer, will be taking the stage. She will be belting out the powerful song Lift Every Voice and Sing, also known as The Black National Anthem.

Back in 1899, James Weldone Johnson penned the Black National Anthem, also known as Lift Every Voice and Sing. Originally a poem, it was a heartfelt tribute to honor Abraham Lincoln's birthday. Over time, this powerful anthem became a symbol of strength and a beacon of hope for Black individuals across the United States of America.

Where did the black national anthem come from?

The Black National Anthem was composed during a tumultuous time in the history of African Americans. In the late 20th century, following the Civil War, the reconstruction efforts were discarded. Plessy v Ferguson solidified segregation, and the reign of Jim Crow brought forth exploitation and terror across the nation.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is performing at the Super Bowl 2024? National anthem and pre-game performers announced

Black People were facing extreme racism and their struggles were being eradicated. In 1899, James James Weldone Johnson took it upon himself to compose a poem in honor of Abraham Lincoln's birthday. However, his mind wandered elsewhere when he attempted to write the poem. The words simply eluded him.

"My thoughts began buzzing round a central idea of writing a poem about Lincoln but I couldn’t net them," James said in his autobiography called Along This Way. Instead, he shifted his focus towards the hardships faced by black people and their determination to overcome them.

Also Read: How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024? - TV and Live Streaming Details Inside!

Afterwards, he requested his brother to add music to his lyrics. The outcome was so moving that it brought tears to his eyes, as the song portrayed the painful history of Black oppression. The song was first performed in 1900 by about 500 children at Johnson's school.

Why do they sing the black national anthem?

Slavery may have ended a long time ago, but the promise of 'equality' has long since faded when it comes to the reconstruction of equal rights and discrimination in society. The Black National Anthem is more than just a song; it is a symbol of hope that Black Americans can still call America their home.

This song serves as a glimmer of hope amidst all the challenges faced by the Black community. It not only conveys a powerful message but also serves as a reminder of the immense progress the Black community has made despite enduring countless hardships. It highlights the significance of Black Lives Matter.

Also Read: What Are The NFL Divisions - AFC Division and NFC Division

When was the first time the black national anthem was sung at the Super Bowl?

The Black National Anthem was first included in the NFL's 2020 season, as part of the pre-game routine. It was a way to protest against police brutality and racist injustices that were ignited by the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Jacob Blake.

Advertisement

The Black National anthem made its debut at Super Bowl LV, where Alicia Keys delivered a powerful rendition through a pre-recorded video. This marked the beginning of a new tradition. In the subsequent season, Super Bowl LVI, Mary Mary took the stage to perform the Black National Anthem.

Also Read: Who's Performing At Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Usher, Tiesto And More Revealed!

In the latest Super Bowl, the Black National Anthem was belted out by the talented singer and actress Shreyl Lee Ralph during Super Bowl 2023. However, for this year's Super Bowl 2024, the prestigious task of performing the significant Black National Anthem has been bestowed upon the Grammy-winning artist, Andra Day.

Black national anthem lyrics

The Black National Anthem was written by James Weldon Johnson and converted into a beautiful song by his brother. Here are the lyrics of the Lift Every Voice And Sing song:

Lift every voice and sing

Till earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the listening skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us,

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun

Let us march on till victory is won.

Stony the road we trod,

Bitter the chastening rod,

Felt in the days when hope unborn had died;

Yet with a steady beat,

Have not our weary feet

Come to the place for which our fathers sighed?

We have come over a way that with tears has been watered,

We have come, treading our path through the blood of the slaughtered,

Out from the gloomy past,

Till now we stand at last

Advertisement

Where the white gleam of our bright star is cast.

God of our weary years,

God of our silent tears,

Thou who has brought us thus far on the way;

Thou who has by Thy might Led us into the light,

Keep us forever in the path, we pray.

Lest our feet stray from the places, our God, where we met Thee,

Advertisement

Lest, our hearts drunk with the wine of the world, we forget Thee;

Shadowed beneath Thy hand,

May we forever stand.

True to our God,

True to our native land.

For how long will the Black National Anthem be a part of the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl has been featuring the Black National Anthem in its pre-game ceremonies for quite some time. However, it remains uncertain how long the league will continue this tradition. Nevertheless, the exciting news is that the anthem will be included in Super Bowl 2024 and will be performed by the talented Andra Day.