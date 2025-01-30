George R.R. Martin Praises A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Plot, Cast, and Everything To Know About Game of Thrones Prequel Series

George R.R. Martin, who is the author of Game of Thrones, reviewed all six episodes of the prequel series, which was originally known as The Hedge Knight, and has greatly appreciated the prequel. 'Incredible' is the term he used to describe the performance of the leading actors, stating his long-cherished interest in the characters.

Martin shared his thoughts on his personal blog, writing, "I’ve seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them."

Recently, HBO released first-look teasers of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms featured along with the upcoming shows on the network such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and And Just Like That.

Martin added, "Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible."

In April 2023, HBO officially greenlit the project, at first titled tentatively as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin's novellas. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav later confirmed the series is in preproduction in February 2024, as per Deadline.

Set a hundred years before the events of Game of Thrones, the storyline traces the adventures of young, brave Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Chronologically, the prequel is set approximately 72 years after House of the Dragon.

Advertisement

The description of the project reads, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg."

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," the logline continues.

In May last year, George R.R. Martin announced via his blog that Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith would direct three episodes each. As for the casting, Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Tanzyn Crawford, Daniel Ings, Sam Spruell, and more have joined the A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms series.