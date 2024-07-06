George RR Martin Addresses House Of The Dragon's Blood & Cheese Scene Backlash; DETAILS Inside

It’s no secret that fans of George R.R. Martin’s books are passionate about certain scenes, and backlash ensues whenever the series adaptation fails to deliver!

In The House Of The Dragon season 2, a scene that did meet fan expectations was the infamous Blood and Cheese sequence. Now, this fantasy world's OG author and creator has weighed in on the debate!

GRRM addresses Blood & Cheese backlash

After the enthralling success of the first season of the Game of Thrones spin-off, the second season premiered last month to positive reviews. However, fans were disappointed with how HOTD handled the Blood and Cheese sequence.

George R.R. Martin recently addressed the backlash in his latest blog post. “The only part of the show that is drawing criticism is the conclusion of the Blood and Cheese storyline. Which ending was powerful, I thought… a gut punch,” he wrote.

However, he agreed that for the fans who have read the Fire & Blood book, the scene might have been a disappointment. “Well, there’s a lot to be said about that, but this is not the place for me to say it. The issues are too complicated,” he added.

Martin concluded the post by promising to address the issue at length in a separate post sometime in the future.

What’s the Blood & Cheese backlash?

The Blood & Cheese scene in the show was highly awaited because it was one of the most horrific and heart-wrenching sequences in the books. In Fire & Book, Helaena resists much longer and begs for herself to be killed instead of her sons.

The perpetrators also molest Helaena’s young daughter and slash her son Jaehaerys’s head in front of her eyes, which eventually leads her to ascend into madness. The show's version was brutal enough to shock the viewers but not as visceral as the book's.

In the aftermath of the infanticide, Team Green—suggested by Otto Hightower—plans a funeral to portray Rhaenyra as the ‘kinslayer’ and turn the crowd’s favor to Aegon’s side.

Phia Saban, who plays Helaena, and Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent, spoke to Variety about filming that scene. “Oh goodness, it was really beautifully done,” Saban said. “It was an amazing prosthetic,” Cooke added.

The House Of The Dragon season 2 is currently streaming on Max and Jio Cinema.

