George RR Martin Shares His Reaction To New Game Of Thrones Spinoff After Severely Criticizing House Of The Dragon

George R.R. Martin is a man of opinions and he's not afraid to put them out! The American author and television producer, best known for his epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, which began with the novel A Game of Thrones, has a lot of impressive things to say about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, George R.R. Martin did not address his previous criticism of House of the Dragon. Instead, he expressed high praise for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, a new project currently in development and set to premiere on HBO in 2025.

"I visited the set in Northern Ireland in July and loved what I saw," Martin said in a statement. "The cast is fantastic. Dunk and Egg look as if they've walked out of the pages of my book. My readers are going to love them, and I certainly do. Showrunner Ira Parker is doing a great job."

These remarks came two weeks after Martin called out the creative team of HBO's House Of The Dragon in his now-deleted blog, as per Variety.

As per Martin, Prince Maelor Targaryen, the youngest child of Aegon and Helaena Targaryen, plays a significant role in the Blood & Cheese storyline of the books.

Initially, it was indicated that he would appear in House of the Dragon, as showrunner Ryan Condal had debated including him. However, since the series is ending with Season 4, it seems that Maelor’s character will not be featured.

George R.R. Martin mentioned that this could affect the final two seasons and hinted that there may be more important changes and consequences if the show proceeds with its current plans for Seasons 3 and 4.

The makers of House of the Dragon responded to George R.R. Martin’s criticisms, explaining that adapting a book for television often requires certain changes to the characters and storylines to fit the medium and audience expectations. Martin has praised the upcoming spin-off's tone of narration and the mastermind creators behind it.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms set a century before the events of Game of Thrones and following the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg, is scheduled to premiere on HBO in 2025.

