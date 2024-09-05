Get Ready for Blood and Cracking Bones As Daredevil: Born Again Is Set To Have ‘Brutal Action’ As per Marvel

While all eyes are on the next season of Daredevil, the series has gotten a recent and brutal update. Daredevil: Born Again is going to be another epic entry by Marvel Studios, which even works as a canon storyline and now will even act as one of the most brutal shows, as stated by Brad Winderbaum, head of streaming at Marvel.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, Marvel’s head gave some insights into the upcoming and one of the most highly anticipated series coming to Disney+.

While fans had their hopes down, thinking that Disney wouldn't let the mind-blowing and bloodied action sequences come to its platform, Winderbaum shed light on what they can expect from the Charlie Cox starrer series.

"I'll tell you, some of the most brutal action we've ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again,” the head of streaming stated.

He then went on to add that while Daredevil: Born Again does not happen to be a horror show, the audience will see some really bone-crushing action in the series that even follows a brilliant and powerful storyline.

Speaking of Daredevil cruising bones on screen, he was seen in Echo, another of Disney+’s action-packed series. We saw the combat lawyer taking on a group of thugs in the series, as he made his cameo in the most awesome way possibly imagined.

Advertisement

While the storyline of Daredevil: Born Again is not yet revealed properly, we have seen Matt Murdock making a few more cameos across the entries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the first time, it was in Spider-Man: No Way Home, then in She-Hulk wearing a totally new suit. Daredevil: Born Again is set to bring about a huge and seriously strong cast, whom we have already seen in the previous entry of Netflix’s Daredevil.

Reprising their roles are Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, also known as the Daredevil, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka the ruthless Kingpin. To have all of the fan base hyped up, the series has even got Jon Bernthal back to play the utterly brutal Frank Castle, whom we also know as the Punisher.

Then we also have Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page on board, along with Elden Hensen as Franklin 'Foggy' Nelson and Wilson Bethel as Benjamin 'Dex' Poindexter.

Advertisement

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere in March 2025.

ALSO READ: Daredevil: Born Again Gets Major Update At D23 Expo With New Footage And Cast Reunion Ft Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio And Others