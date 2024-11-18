Ghostbusters star Dan Ackroyd Reveals WHY The Original Might Never Return; Yet Says 'I'm Always Available'

Dan Aykroyd, one of the original Ghostbusters stars, has shared his thoughts on whether he and Bill Murray will return for more films in the franchise. Aykroyd played Ray Stantz in the iconic movies and made his latest appearance in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. However, he expressed doubts about reprising his role in future projects.

When speaking to the New York Post, Aykroyd explained that he doesn’t see the original cast returning again. “I don’t see that coming,” he said, adding that the franchise now has a new generation of characters and fresh ideas to carry it forward. “They’ve got a whole new cast, and they’ve got whole new ideas,” Aykroyd continued. He also voiced his support for this direction, saying, “They should advance it beyond the originals.”

While Aykroyd feels it’s time to pass the torch, his co-star Ernie Hudson, who plays Winston Zeddemore, has a more open outlook. Earlier this year, Hudson told GamesRadar+ that he’s always available for more Ghostbusters projects. “I haven’t heard anything [about a sequel], but I’m the last guy to hear,” Hudson said. He emphasized his excitement for exploring new stories and noted, “There’s an audience for it. Let’s take it to a different level.”

Meanwhile, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan hinted at potential future storylines. He expressed his desire to expand the Ghostbusters universe beyond New York City. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Kenan mentioned exploring other parts of the world and diving deeper into ancient ghost-busting mythologies. “I want more Ghostbusters stories to extend in every direction,” he said. Kenan suggested that supernatural threats and ghost-busting teams could have existed even before the original 1984 crew.

With the franchise’s evolving focus, it seems the next Ghostbusters films will chart new territory while building on the foundation set by the originals. Whether or not the original cast returns, fans can look forward to fresh ideas and broader adventures.

