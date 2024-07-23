Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Gets Streaming Release On The OTT Platform; Everything You Need To Know

The Spengler family returns in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which hit theaters earlier this year. If you missed it at the cinema, you can now watch it at home. This latest movie in the supernatural series is coming to Netflix this month.

How to stream Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

Frozen Empire starts streaming on Netflix on July 22, 2024, at 12 am PT / 3 am ET. If you're in the US, you can watch it now on Netflix. It will stay on Netflix until January 2026 before moving to Disney and/or Hulu. In Canada, it will be available on Netflix on July 26.

Other regions like Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and South Africa will get it soon after, with some European territories and Israel following in late 2024. In the UK, it will stream on Sky and come to Netflix in 2026.

Set three years after Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this installment sees the new and old Ghostbusters teaming up to stop an ancient artifact from causing a second ice age.

If you can’t watch the movie locally, you might need a VPN. A VPN can help you change your virtual location and give you access to the movie. It also protects your privacy and prevents your internet provider from slowing down your connection. ExpressVPN is a popular choice for this.

About the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire movie

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is the direct sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife and includes more of the original cast like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts. The stars of Afterlife, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon, and Mckenna Grace, also return to battle a new, icy threat of ghosts.

The movie was directed by Gil Kenan and written by Kenan and Jason Reitman, who directed Afterlife.

The movie premiered in theaters on March 22, 2024, earning $201 million worldwide. It was released digitally on May 7 and Blu-Ray on June 25. The film has been more popular with audiences than critics. Afterlife had a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes but only 63% from critics. Frozen Empire got an 83% from audiences and 42% from critics.

