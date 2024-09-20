Gigi Hadid Shares Glimpses Of Her And Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai's 4th Birthday; Fans Gush Over ONE Special Detail

Gigi Hadid recently shared a glimpse of her daughter Khai's 4th birthday celebration, and one particular detail piqued many people's interest. The supermodel took to Instagram to share photos from the outdoor event, but it was her daughter's full name, Khai Malik, displayed on a Descendants-themed scroll that wowed fans.

Hadid, who has been secretive about her daughter's surname, surprised many with the revelation. Fans quickly expressed their joy, with one commenting, "KHAI MALIK STOP IM SOBBING," and another adding, "The 'Khai Malik' makes me so happy!!!!"

This was the first time Hadid had publicly mentioned her daughter's surname on social media, which sparked a wave of excitement. One person commented, "Awww Khai Malik, so cute," while another wrote, “Can’t believe she’s already 4!!! Happiest birthday Khai Malik.”

Khai's father, Zayn Malik, also joined in the celebrations, posting on Instagram. “Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express,” the former One Direction singer wrote alongside a photo of the two on the beach. He went on to add, “Four years ago today my life changed forever, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you.”

Khai's birthday party was full of fun and personal touches, and she wore pink cowboy boots. One of the highlights was a Yoda-themed birthday cake with the phrase "May The FOURce Be With You," a playful reference to her age and love for Baby Yoda. The outdoor party also included a large balloon arch and a blue inflatable slide for guests to enjoy.

Hadid provided a variety of activities for kids, including an arts and crafts table where they could paint wooden picture frames. Khai was also seen adding sprinkles to an ice cream treat from the party's ice cream bar.

Hadid shared more personal moments from Khai's week-long celebrations. She shared photos of her daughter riding a pony with rainbow-colored hair, relaxing on a float in the ocean, and visiting an aquarium.

“Our girl is 4 today, and we celebrated all week!!!” Hadid captioned the photos, sharing details about Khai’s favorite things. “She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, Baby Yoda, all things nature & bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible—will be in the water from dawn til dusk.”

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed Khai in 2020, following an on-and-off relationship that started in 2015. While they officially ended their relationship in 2021, they continue to co-parent their daughter peacefully.

Their breakup was the result of an alleged altercation between Malik and Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid. The incident, which resulted in Malik pleading no contest to harassing Yolanda, made headlines at the time, despite his denial of physical contact.

The former couple has maintained a peaceful relationship centered on raising their daughter. Malik's recent Instagram post shows how important Khai is to him, even after their breakup.

