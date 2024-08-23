Gigi Hadid Posts Adorable Snaps Of Daughter Khai On Their 'Big Summer Roundup'

Fans of Gigi Hadid were recently treated to snapshots of her summer, featuring her and her 3-year-old daughter, Khai. On Wednesday, August 21, the 29-year-old model posted the pictures on Instagram, offering a sneak peek into her life as a mom.

Finally, in the cute pictures, one can see what Khai is like, truly and naturally. It can be observed that she is happy with the basic things such as spraying water in her mouth through hose, cuddling her mom on her lap in a restaurant, and climbing the wall of a bouncy castle. The pictures depict the happy moments they spent together inspiring fans with the affection shared by Gigi and her baby girl Zigi with Zayn Malik.

While in some of the photos, Gigi Hadid and her daughter, Khai painted their nails, compared their palm sizes while being cropped on the L-shaped couch, as well as playing on the rocks of a river. Later in the photo series, she showcases Khai’s glam side; she is posing by the pool in a Versace silk robe that has her son’s name, Khai, written on the back in gold font.

"Big Summer Roundup," the proud mom writes in her caption. "Best of Both Worlds," she adds, referring to her demanding modeling career and the cute and contemplative moments she cherishes with her daughter.

ALSO READ: ‘I Turned 63 And…:’ Dennis Quaid Gets Emotional While Opening Up About Outliving His Father

Earlier in March, Zayn Malik, 31, disclosed that his daughter Khai is now aware of what her father’s profession entails. About the question of whether Khai ever comes to him in the recording studio, Malik answered that it is late at night, and Khai goes to bed but she gradually realizes that Baba performs songs and records music.

Advertisement

The What I Am singer shared, "It's past her bedtime. She doesn't come to the studio, but she's starting to understand that Baba sings and Baba does music. She asks everybody, whenever there's a song on the radio, 'Is my Baba singing?' But in front of me, she gets shy about it."

He mentioned that Khai is curious about music and often asks if her dad is singing whenever she hears a song on the radio. However, she gets shy when he's around.

Malik also noted that Khai has shown a natural talent for music, especially when it comes to remembering songs she likes. Even at her young age, her ability to retain language through music has impressed him. Malik is excited to see what she'll be capable of as she grows older.

The One Direction alum said, "Khai has a lot of natural ability herself already. I know, it sounds ridiculous because she's 3, but her retention for language, especially when it's formatted in a music sense to her, has been amazing. She'll remember every song that she likes.I look forward to seeing what she's going to be capable of doing as she gets older."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Veteran Hollywood Star John Aprea Passes Away Of Natural Causes; Actor Was 83