Glen Powell-Led Upcoming Film Twisters Premiere Interrupted By Protester Before Screening; Details Here

Glen Powell and his co-stars Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones recently attended the premiere of their upcoming disaster thriller film Twisters in Los Angeles. However, before the cast and director were about to introduce the movie and begin its screening, a female protester reportedly interrupted the event, but security quickly tackled her to the ground as she continued to scream and protest.

The protester was showing a sign with a message potentially criticizing the depiction of the rodeo scene in the film. Read on further to know more details!

Glen Powell-led Twisters film premiere was interrupted by a protester

Lee Isaac Chung's upcoming film Twisters had its premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 11, which was attended by its star-studded cast, including Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, and Brandon Perea. They all walked the red carpet at the Regency Village Theater for an early showing of their movie. Director Chung also attended the event.

However, before the screening, a female protester rushed to the front of the venue where attendees were seated and interrupted the event. As per PEOPLE magazine, an onlooker told the outlet that the protester was potentially carrying a sign and was screaming, "There’s no excuse for animal abuse. The film needs a disclaimer.”

The outlet noted that security quickly tackled the protester to the ground, but she continued shouting the same message, reportedly protesting against the movie's depiction of a rodeo scene. In addition, several people were seen at the premiere outside, wearing cow masks and holding signs that read, per the outlet, "Lasso Tornadoes, Not Animals" and "Calves Necks are Twisted at Rodeos."

After the incident, Powell began with the introduction at the screening and then handed the microphone to his co-star, Anthony Ramos, who said, "That was a wild intro. I had to say it."



Glen Powell reveals his experience working in his latest film, Twisters

Glen Powell is playing the role of Tyler Owens alongside his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones, who depicts the character of Kate Cooper in their latest movie, Twisters. Powell recently spoke with EW and revealed his experience working with Twister's talented star cast, noting that the film has an "incredible ensemble" and features many "amazing" actors, each of whom has been the lead star in their projects before.

He further mentioned that this movie isn't like a typical film where you know who ends up in a tornado or on the ground. Powell then praised director Lee Isaac Chung for assembling such a talented cast, noting that he believes the movie will keep the audience on the edge of their seat to find out which characters survive until the end.

Meanwhile, Twisters will hit theaters on 19 July 2024.