Glen Powell Shares Adorable Photos From The Twisters Set Ahead Of Movie Release; See HERE

Anyone But You star Glen Powell cheekily joked how his dog Brisket is part of the cast of his upcoming action flick Twisters. Sharing love for his furry pal on Instagram, Powell posted a series of snapshots of Brisket on the sets of the film, cozied up by several other cast members. “Shortly after being adopted, @hotbrisket joined the cast of “Twisters” and was quickly called “the Lassie of his generation,” the big screen star quipped in the caption.

Glen Powell's Pet on the sets of Twisters

“Rumors are swirling of him leading a “Homeward Bound” reboot that would crown him as ‘Hollywood’s King of the Animal Kingdom,’” the caption further read, as the carousel of images featured the tiny dog sitting on the director’s seat. Brisket was adopted by Powell from the Labelle Foundation in July last year, marking the one-year anniversary since the duo became inseparable. With Twisters, starring Kieran Shipka and Daisy Edgar Jones alongside Powell, soon to hit theatres on July 19, this calls for a double celebration for him.

The cast and crew members adore Brisket, as seen in the shots, with Daisy and Brandon Perea giving cuddles to their furry cast mate.

Brisket's instant stardom

Brisket has been accompanying Powell on the sets of Twisters for a while now. Glenn told People in June that the dog was getting along fine with other people. "Everybody can be a dog dad, but I really feel like I bring him everywhere, so he really has so many co-parents," he said, adding that every department has been actively taking care of him.

Advertisement

The dog has developed a fanbase of his own, which has grown larger over time. Brisket's Instagram page boasts over 34,000 followers. Powell mentioned that people now recognize him through Brisket in public. For instance, during a visit to New York City, a girl identified Brisket before recognizing Powell, despite his buzz in the entertainment industry in recent times. "He's definitely developed a following, for sure," the star commented further.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Shares Pic With Top Gun Costar And ‘Wingman’ Tom Cruise From Twisters Premiere; See HERE