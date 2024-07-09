Glen Powell Shares Pic With Top Gun Costar And ‘Wingman’ Tom Cruise From Twisters Premiere; See HERE

Are you ready to witness an overdose of good looks together? Hollywood's two handsome stars reunited for a much-awaited premiere. We are talking about none other than Tom Cruise and the Hitman actor, who is currently riding high on his back-to-back film success—Glen Powell.

On Monday, July 8, Powell took to Instagram and shared a striking snap with his Top Gun: Maverick costar Cruise, who came out to support him at the London premiere of his new film Twisters. "When your wingman follows you into the storm..." Powell wrote in the caption, referring to Cruise.

The much-awaited premiere took place at London’s Cineworld Leicester Square. Cruise and Powell were seen with tubs of popcorn as they posed together, flashing their million-dollar smiles.

Powell and Cruise reunited two years after Powell appeared in his breakout role as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin alongside Cruise as Navy officer Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the smash hit Top Gun sequel. Following its May 2022 release after a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film made almost $1.5 billion globally at the box office and became the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time in the U.S.

In January 2024, the Hollywood Reporter stated that the possibility of a third installment of the movie franchise was in talks following the success of Maverick. Powell briefly addressed his involvement in the soon-to-come-out sequel while speaking at a panel for Hit Man at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, stating simply, "That is all classified."

Moreover, Cruise and Powell developed a close bond during the making of their movie, and Powell also received a special cake from the actor on his birthday. "It is the most delicious cake you've ever had," Powell said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in November 2022.

All about Glen Powell's upcoming film Twisters

Twisters is an action-heavy, nail-biting thriller film directed by Lee Isaac Chung that gained recognition and buzz since its trailer release in February during the Super Bowl. It follows the story of a storm-chasing expert and a more brazen storm-chasing media personality joining forces to track down a violent storm system over Oklahoma.

The film includes star-studded cast members like Daisy Edgar-Jones from Normal People, Glen Powell from Hit Man, Broadway star Anthony Ramos from Hamilton, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney from Liar Liar, Sasha Lane from Hellboy, David Corenswet from an upcoming Superman film, and Daryl McCormack from The Woman in the Wall, among others.

The film is a sequel to Jan de Bont's 1996 classic that starred Helen Hunt and the late actor Bill Paxton as separated spouses Jo and Bill, who are on the verge of divorce and join forces to chase tornadoes in Oklahoma to test the research device they created to study the storms.

Twisters will be out on July 19, 2024.

