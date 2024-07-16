Glen Powell Recalls Heartwarming Story Of How He Adopted Dog Brisket While Filming Twisters: 'I Just Had The Desire...'

Glen Powell recently shared a backstory about how he adopted his adorable dog named Brisket while filming his latest disaster film, Twisters. Powell shared he always wanted to have a dog.

Glen Powell recently shared a heartwarming backstory about how he adopted his adorable dog named Brisket while filming his latest disaster film, Twisters. Powell said that he had always wanted to have a dog, revealing that he was going through a rough patch and came across a picture of Brisket, and that's when he felt a strong urge to become a pet owner. Read on further to know how the Top Gun: Maverick actor went above and beyond to adopt his little pup. 


Glen Powell recalls how he adopted his dog Brisket

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Glen Powell opened up about his experience filming Lee Isaac Chung's film Twisters. Powell also revealed an anecdote about how he adopted his dog Brisket, a terrier-poodle mix, from the Labelle Foundation. The actor shared that he was going through a "breakup" while he was in Enid, Oklahoma, filming Twisters.

He said he had always wanted to have a dog, and this desire was something he often thought about, noting, but it was "somewhere in this coffee shop in Enid... I don't even know how to describe it. I just had the desire to be a father."  


Glen Powell says he sent a 'depressing video' of himself to get Brisket

The outlet noted that Glen Powell revealed that he follows many dog adoption and rescue accounts on Instagram, and he came across a picture of Brisket and knew the adoption process would be challenging.

Powell asked his friends to vouch for him, noting that he "messaged saying, 'Please put in a good word for me." The Anyone But You movie actor said that he even sent a "heartbreaking, depressing" clip of himself to explain to them why he needed this dog.  

It worked well in his favor, as the actor mentioned he visited Los Angeles to finally get Brisket, saying that his cast members "knew how excited I was." The actor added that he had the most "adorable" picture of his dog in his Twisters chair, noting that Brisket became "sort of a mascot" for the movie set.

Meanwhile, Lee Isaac Chung's film Twisters will hit theaters on 19 July 2024. The film features Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Maura Tierney, and David Corenswet, among many others. 

Credits: EW
