Golden Globe Awards 2025 Red Carpet: Ariana Grande, Timothee Chalamet, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield & More Arrive In Style

The Golden Globes 2025 red carpet is sizzling hot with flair and an eclectic mix of stunning and adventurous fashion. Hollywood’s elite turned up for the event in style, each slaying in their own way integrating jaw-dropping color schemes with stunning silhouettes, ready to make statements, set trends, or wear timeless classic fashion. The red carpet had no shortage of style, ranging from vintage Hollywood dazzle to metallic chic you had it all. Celebs like Andrew Scott, Angelina Jolie, Zendaya, and more wowed the starry night attending the event with their elegant outfits oozing effortless style.

From Zendaya to Andrew Garfield, here's a closer look at some of the best-dressed stars from the red carpet:

1. Ariana Grande brings back her signature ponytail to the red carpet donning a 1960s pale yellow Givenchy gown and white gloves paired with Swarovski crystals.



2. Andrew Garfield is ready to make hearts throb in a stylish dark green Gucci suit.

3. Zendaya rocks an elegant bob to go with her strapless copper Louis Vuitton gown.

4. Angelina Jolie serves sequins and elegance in her long-sleeved bedazzled dress as she attends the Golden Globes 2025 with her daughter Zahara.

5. Wicked star Cynthia Erivo looks gorgeous in her black Louis Vuitton gown with a stunning silver floral brocade pattern and peplum detail.

6. Ripley's Andrew Scott dressed in a Tiffany-blue suit continues to flutter hearts.

7. Timothée Chalamet adds a pop of color to his black ensemble with a scarf that looks stunning.

8. Kate Winslet looks gorgeous in a white pantsuit with black roses.

9. Nominated for the body horror, The Substance, Demi Moore rocks a metallic silk gown.

10. Miley Cyrus adds the edge to her chic black Celine gown looking breathtaking.

