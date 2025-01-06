Golden Globes 2025: Baby Reindeer Wins Best Limited Series; Richard Gadd Talks About 'Painful Inconsistencies' of Being a Human

Baby Reindeer is once again making waves in this awards season. The show won the Golden Globe for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category. As the show’s creator and actor, Richard Gadd, accepted the award, he moved the audience with his speech.

The actor of the Netflix venture, who also portrayed the role of Donny, during his acceptance speech, mentioned that the way the show has been “embraced” was “unbelievable.” He also stated that it meant the “absolute world” to them.

Gadd also revealed that many people asked him why a show that has a dark theme has turned out to be successful adding, "I think a lot of ways, people have been crying out for something that kind of spoke to the painful inconsistencies of being human."

Other contenders that were also nominated in the category were Disclaimer, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Ripley, The Penguin, and True Detective: Night Country.

After the show was released, it ended up becoming a big hit, mostly because it is reportedly based on true events. Along with the storyline and it's execution, the audience also appreciated the performances by actors, including Gadd and Jessica Gunning, who played Martha in the show.

For the untold, she also grabbed the Golden Globe earlier for Best Supporting Female Actor—Television.

