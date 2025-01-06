Golden Globes 2025: 'I Was a Pop Corn Actress': Demi Moore Wins Her First Golden Trophy For The Substance; Gives An Emotional Speech

2025 truly kicked off in a better way for Demi Moore as she took home her first-ever Golden Globe! The actress won the prestigious award for her role as Elizabeth Sparkle in The Substance, under the category of Best Female Actor—Motion Picture—Musical/Comedy.

Moore gave an inspiring speech, during which she also looked back on what a producer once told her 3 decades ago.

She said, “30 years ago I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress, and at that time I made that mean that this wasn’t something I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful and made a lot of money but then I couldn’t be acknowledged, and I bought in and I believed that.”

Moore further mentioned that some years back she thought that was it and that maybe she had done what she was supposed to do, and then she revealed about having this “magical, bold, courageous, out of the box absolutely bonkers script come across" on her desk, which was titled The Substance. The actress continued saying that the universe was telling her that she was not done.

Further in her speech, the Ghost actress also shared, “In those moments when we don’t think we are smart enough or pretty enough, or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough.”

Moore continued stating that she had a woman say to her to just be aware that she would never be "enough" but she could know the “value” of her worth if she just put down the “measuring stick.” Check out her full speech below.

After The Substance was released, the film truly helped spark conversations surrounding its premise. The Coralie Fargeat director venture also starred Margaret Qaulley, Dennis Quaid, Hugio Diego Garcia, Oscar Lesage, and many more.

Other performers who were nominated in the same award categories were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Mikey Madison for Anora, Zendaya for Challengers, Karla Sofia Gascon for Emilia Perez, and Amy Adams for Nightb*itch.

