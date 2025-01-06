Golden Globes 2025: Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy Accidentally Made Everyone Nostalgic by Donning Outfits Similar to Romy and Michele

Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy did not come to play at the Golden Globes this year when they posed in coordinating outfits that took us back to the '90s. The outfits were reminiscent of what Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino wore in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

However, it appears that the head-turning outfits Anya and Delevingne wore were a complete accident. The Last Night in Soho star donned a light pink satin dress with a statement neckpiece, that reminded us of the iconic ensemble Kudrow wore in the aforementioned film.

On the other hand, Delevingne wore a shiny blue outfit, and after looking at it, it was hard not to be reminded of the unforgettable outfit Sorvino’s character wore in the movie.

While discussing their respective clothing at the award ceremony held on January 5 at The Beverly Hilton in California, it was revealed to Variety that the coordination was not pre-planned. The Glass star told the outlet, “We did it by accident, but we're now going for, 'It’s on purpose.'” The Paper Towns actress shared, “It was a lucky mistake.”

But it seems that this was not the first time they coordinated their ensembles. According to People magazine, during the Glastonbury Festival, held in July 2023 in England, both celebrities wore similar clothing.

It is safe to say that, at this point, Anya and Delevingne have become masters at serving looks—whether it’s on a red carpet or in a project. Not to mention the way Delevingne aced her look when she transformed into Elton John for his music video titled Step Into Christmas. The video was seemingly a reenactment of the legendary musician’s original music video for the same song, which was released in 1973.

