Throwback: When Anya-Taylor Joy Revealed She Was 'Bullied' Over Her Looks In School

British-American actor Anya Taylor-Joy once revealed that she was bullied over her appearance during her school days. While the actress needs no introduction when it comes to her acting prowess, she told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her chat show that she was never accepted at school due to her looks.

Anya has been associated with critically acclaimed projects like Glass, The Northman, Morgan, Split, and Peaky Blinders, among others. She appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to about her then upcoming thriller drama The Menu. While talking about the movie, The Queen’s Gambit star opened up on her childhood.

“I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied for my looks, my mom always said, 'You look at the inside of somebody, you look at the inside of somebody. You don't look at class, you don't look at anything like that. You don't look at what they do for a job. It's just: Do you like that person's heart?'"

However, that was not the first time Anya Taylor-Joy spoke about her struggles with respect to her looks. During an interview with the famous media outlet The Sun, the British-American actor confessed that she never saw herself as someone beautiful enough to be a part of the glamour world. Anya Taylor Joy mentioned-

"I have never and I don't think I will ever think of myself as beautiful. I don't think I'm beautiful enough to be in films. It sounds pathetic and my boyfriend warns me people will think I'm an absolute d*** for saying these things, but I just think I’m weird-looking."

As per the revelations by the Split actor, she did not wish to watch her own movies or herself onscreen. Anya Taylor-Joy had further revealed that she never felt confident in front of the camera.

Filmmaker George Miller spoke about Anya Taylor Joy’s daredevil attitude during the filming of Furiosa. According to the media outlet GQ, Anya Taylor-Joy’s character had to perform a stunt in which she had to dive from a war rig’s bonnet while smashing the windscreen.

The director recalled how he initially thought Anya’s stunt double, Hayley, looked like the actress while performing the stunt only to learn from the second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris that it was in fact Anya herself.

While talking about Anya Taylor Joy’s spirit, he revealed that the actress never gives up and said that he found the defiant attitude and hope in her “really beautiful.”

Miller also said that Anya Taylor-Joy was the perfect person to play the character of Furiosa in the Mad Max extension. Her superheroic tenacity and unconventional looks helped her become a part of one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood.

