Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About Mental Health Struggles And Road To Recovery: 'It's Putting Yourself First'

Cara Delevingne has made significant progress in healing her mental ailments over the years, and she has always been open about her journey. The actress and model recently spoke about her path to sobriety and mental well-being in a candid interview, offering insights on how to deal with mental health struggles.

Speaking to People at the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration on November 21, Delevingne highlighted the need for self-awareness and for one to take time to check up on herself. She emphasized how recovery is not something one can just achieve overnight. She said it's important not to get used to "bottling things up and pretending like everything's okay."

Delevingne added, "It's putting yourself first in those places, and then you can also do your job better. I think the more time that I had to have a break, the better I could come back and be committed and present in the job that I do and realize what my motives were and what actually makes me happy."

She stressed that boundaries should be drawn and that the power of no is to be respected. Delevingne said that, by doing so, she not only takes care of her mental health but can work more effectively. She stated that she could return to work focused and present.

Advertisement

The Suicide Squad actress concluded that one of the primary causes of her struggles is being stuck in her own head a lot which heightens her insecurities and is mostly unhelpful to her. She has sought out therapeutic techniques that help her "get out of that place" and focus more on meaningful connections.

Cara Delevingne also revealed how breathing practices have aided her journey to recovery by helping her silence the struggles within her head and focus more on her body, helping her build a connection to her own self.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Chappell Roan Reveals Severe Depression Diagnosis Amid Meteoric Rise To Stardom: 'Don’t Know What’s Going On'