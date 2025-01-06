Golden Globes 2025: Did Zendaya Pay Tribute To Tom Holland? Learn As The Dune Actress Embraces Body Art

The Golden Globe Awards brought forth many interesting stories, one of the most trending being that of Zendaya. The actress, who also has a fabulous voice as a singer, was seen embracing body art.

Posing on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards 2025, Zendaya unveiled a tattoo of a simple “T.” This piece of body art was located on the actress's ribcage.

Fans found the tattoo highly interesting and started speculating that the initial might be a tribute to her long-time boyfriend, Tom Holland.

According to PEOPLE, the tiny “T” tattoo was visible on Zendaya’s ribcage, peeking out from her custom Louis Vuitton gown. Speaking of her attire during the highly acclaimed award ceremony, Zendaya paired her gown with a Bulgari High Jewelry choker and a matching ring.

Proudly posing for photos on the red carpet, the Dune: Part Two actress was also seen wearing a fine piece of jewelry on her left-hand ring finger: a Jessica McCormack 5.02ct East-West Cushion Diamond Button-Back ring, as reported.

This has further fueled fan speculation that the actress and Tom Holland might have secretly gotten engaged.

For those who may not know, the aforementioned piece of jewelry is listed in the engagement ring section of the London-based jeweler’s website.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a die-hard fan of the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress wrote, “First thing I see on [my] tl [timeline] is Zendaya with a ‘T’ tattoo and an engagement ring … [what] the hell is going on.”

Advertisement

Another post from a fan read, “Finding out that Zendaya has a tiny ‘T’ tattoo and an engagement ring was not on my Golden Globes bingo card. I’m so happy for my girl.”

For those unfamiliar, Zendaya was nominated for Best Female Actor in a Film – Musical or Comedy for her role as Tashi Donaldson in Luca Guadagnino’s film, Challengers.

ALSO READ: Zendaya Reveals The Dangerous Mistake She Made While Filming Dune: Part Two In The Desert