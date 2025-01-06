Golden Globes 2025: Ted Danson Receives the Carol Burnett Honor, Says He Has a 'Confusing Relationship with Awards'

Ted Danson has always amused us by playing highly intriguing roles in TV shows such as A Man on the Inside, Cheers, and more. Recently, the acclaimed star won the Carol Burnett Award at the Golden Gala.

During the event, which was held on January 3, 2025, before the Golden Globe Awards , The Good Place actor was honored for his work in the many series he has been a part of throughout his career.

For those who may not be familiar, Danson has been charming audiences for the past four decades.

At the event, the actor from Three Men and a Baby was presented with the Carol Burnett Award by his wife, Mary Steenburgen. Taking the stage, Danson first thanked his wife for the "last 32 years" of beautiful memories and laughter they have shared together.

He then went on to say that he has had a “confusing relationship with awards,” explaining that he usually feels “embarrassed and lonely” when he wins, yet still feels the same when he loses.

To elaborate, the actor shared that during a previous interview with his family, his mother, Jessica, remarked: "Well, I'm happy for him, of course. But I've always believed in the nobility of quiet failure."

Reflecting on those words, Danson admitted they left him confused about his feelings. However, he concluded by saying, “I’m not tonight. I am so thrilled to get this award.”

Thanking his team of makeup and hair artists, along with the managers who have helped him grow, Ted Danson also spoke about his agents and other representatives with whom he has worked throughout his career.

Danson went on to express his gratitude for one of his most highly acclaimed series, Cheers, as he thanked its co-creators, Les and Glen Charles. He stated that everything he has achieved in life related to acting stems from the work of these two iconic creators.

He also shared his thoughts about working with Woody Harrelson, calling him an “unbeatable” actor.

The Carol Burnett Award was first introduced in 2019, with Carol Burnett herself being the inaugural recipient. You can catch Ted Danson in action in the Netflix series A Man on the Inside.

