Golden Globes 2025: Viola Davis Recalls Why She Became An Actor While Receiving Cecil B. Demille Award

Viola Davis recently recalled her time becoming an actress and why she chose to set foot on this beautiful journey in the first place. The actress from The Help recently won the Cecil B. DeMille Award on January 3, 2025.

This was during the Golden Gala, ahead of the Golden Globe Award 2025. Accepting the award, the actress from Suicide Squad expressed that she chose to be an actress as it "was just a cosmic carrot for a much higher journey. A journey in finding me, finding a sense of belonging, finding my worth,"

Viola Davis then went on to add that she was born into a life that did not initially make sense and that she did not fit in. Recalling her young years, Davis mentioned that she was "born into abject poverty," adding that she was mischievous and imaginative at the same time.

While life was already tough on her, "on top of all that, all anyone ever said was that I wasn't pretty," she recalled asking, "What the hell is pretty?"



Being curious, the actress from How to Get Away with Murder began with her journey to become an actress, aiming to explore "gold nuggets and give to me to make my life make sense."

Further stating, Viola Davis said that she did a lot of jobs just for the money, adding that for a "dark-skinned Black woman with a wide nose and big lips, that's all there is out there."

Viola Davis then mentioned that if she had waited thinking of a role that was especially meant for her, "I wouldn't be standing up here. So I took it for the money."

Once getting roles of Aibileen Clarks and then Amanda Waller, as well as Mrs. Millers and more, Davis thought she would become the next Meryl Streep.

