Golden Globes 2025: Sofia Vergara Hilariously Heckels Jodie Foster After Loosing Out On The Award; See Here

Jodie Foster took home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series at the 2025 Golden Globes. Her performance in HBO's True Detective: Night Country earned her the prestigious honor, marking another milestone in her celebrated career.

The series, the fourth season of the anthology franchise, follows Foster's character as she investigates the disappearance of eight men in a remote Alaskan town.

As Foster prepared to give her acceptance speech, her fellow nominee, Sofia Vergara, added a humorous twist to the night. Just before Foster began speaking, Vergara shouted from the audience, "No, no! Give me one!" The playful comment came after Vergara lost her fifth consecutive Golden Globe nomination.

Foster responded graciously, even mentioning Vergara during her speech. "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia," she said, drawing laughter and applause from the audience.

The night highlighted Vergara's string of near misses at major award shows. The Modern Family star was nominated for her role in Netflix's Griselda, where she portrayed an infamous drug lord in a dramatic departure from her comedic roles. Despite her loss, Vergara celebrated the nomination as a milestone in her career.

After the award was announced, Vergara maintained her lighthearted approach, much like her response to her Emmy loss in 2024. She took to social media to share a humorous video of herself saying, "me lo robaron," or "they stole it from me," referencing her streak of near-wins.

Advertisement

Later, she posted a video of herself enjoying a hamburger in her glamorous red gown, captioning, "I didn't get an Emmy, but I got a hamburger."

The interaction at the Golden Globes added to a friendly rivalry between Foster and Vergara, which began when Foster won an Emmy for her True Detective performance over Vergara's nomination for Griselda in 2024.

Vergara, reflecting on her dramatic role in Griselda, said, "Wow. Griselda was my first dramatic role ever, and it took us 15 years to bring her to life. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who was a part of this series."

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody Talks About His 'Blessed' Career And How 'It Can Go Away'