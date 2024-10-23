'Gonna Hop Off...': Zach Bryan's 'Blindsided' Girlfriend Issues Statement After Country Star Announces Split On Instagram

After her breakup with country music singer Zach Bryan, Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia chose to step away from social media. Bryan also confirmed the split on his Instagram account and professed love and respect for LaPagalia but did indicate his undisclosed personal struggles might have been responsible for the split.

The 28-year-old Bryan loved and respected LaPaglia, 25, but it seemed that he may have been the cause of the split when he mentioned that it had been a difficult year for him and that it made sense for both of them to go their separate ways. LaPaglia promptly reacted to Bryan's statement on her Instagram Stories. She expressed feeling overwhelmed by the news of their separation and informed her followers that she would be taking a break from social media to recover in peace.

She expressed gratitude to her well-wishers for their words and added that she would be back as soon as she was ready to discuss the events. LaPaglia wrote, "Hey guys, I'm feeling really blindsided right now. Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately. When I'm ready, I'll be back and ready to talk."

She added, "I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay." She shared this emotional IG Story just a day after a confusing post on Instagram that made people question whether everything was alright between Bryan and her.

Included in the post was a note about how life moves on even when someone is in pain which could have been the case before the breakup. A portion of LaPaglia's cryptic yellow note read, "You'll believe life is cruel for continuing on while your feet are stuck. You'll find people and moments to blame for your concrete feet. Then there will come a morning when you wake and realize things go on, life isn't cruel."

In May 2023 the two first met during the Academy of Country Music Awards. Not long after, she confirmed the relationship during an episode of her Plan Bri Uncut podcast in July. Recently in July 2024, which marked the couple’s first anniversary, Zach Bryan announced the milestone and posted pictures of them together expressing his love for Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia.

