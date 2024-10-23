Did Country Star Zach Bryan And Girlfriend Brianna Chickenfry LaPaglia Break Up? Here's What We Know

Country star Zach Bryan and girlfriend Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia have officially called it quits! Bryan took to Instagram to confirm that he is no longer with the internet sensation LaPaglia and hinted at him being the catalyst. “Brianna and me have broken up with [each other] and I respect and love her with every ounce of my heart,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

He further thanked his ex-girlfriend for the “unconditional” love she’s given him the last few years. As for the reason, he revealed having had an “incredibly hard year” due to some undisclosed “personal” struggles. I thought it would be beneficial for both of us to go our different ways," he wrote. "I am not perfect and never will be. Please respect Brianna's privacy and space in this and if you have it in your heart, mine too."

He concluded his message by apologizing to the loved ones he’d let down despite trying his best. Shortly after his post, LaPaglia shared her side of the story, noting that she was "blindsided." She announced her decision to “hop off” social media and heal privately before adding more to the story.

She didn’t conclude her note before thanking the well-wishers and fans for their messages of support. "I love you guys so much, thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved, and everything’s always going to be okay,” she added.

Advertisement

The model first sparked breakup rumors when she shared a cryptic post on Instagram a day earlier. The post featured a notebook page with a handwritten note on top and a stick figure drawn at the bottom of the page. "And eventually you'll find that life goes on, even if you don't want it to," the note read.

The note further conveyed the feeling of being burdened by the lowest of times when time keeps moving despite you wanting it to stop. "The world keeps on spinning in hopes of showing you that you can as well," the note concluded.