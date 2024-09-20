'I Wasn’t Coming For...': Zach Bryan Shares THIS About Choosing Kanye West Over Taylor Swift Before Deleting Twitter

Zach Bryan came under the radar of Swifties as, in a now-deleted post, he made a comparison between Taylor Swift and Kanye West. Knowing the bitter nature of the relationship between these two, Swifties didn't take this comparison lightly.

According to PopCarve, the country singer wrote, “eagles > shields” and further added, “Kanye > Taylor" in the deleted post shared on September 19, Thursday.

Bryan further asked his followers about who was with him on that. The backlash garnered due to this resulted in him deleting his X account. But he was still active on his Instagram handle.

As per Billboard, he took to his Instagram stories and shared four posts with West’s songs, I Thought About Killing You, Good Life, Ghost and All Mine.

After all this, Bryan decided to apologize for this action through multiple Instagram stories. He started by clarifying, “For the record guys, I wasn’t coming for Taylor the other night,” and shared that he was listening to The Tortured Poet’s Department’s song, Fortnight.

The Revival vocalist further shared that he “drunkley compared” both records and it didn't come out in the right way. He shared that he was only speaking in terms of music about Ye. Bryan expressed his love for Swift’s music and prayed that people knew that he was a human and often tweeted “stupid things.”

Advertisement

The country singer mentioned that he should stay off of X as it lands him in “trouble" a lot. He shared that about trying his best. In the following story, Bryan expressed going through a difficult time in his own life and thought he was “projecting” that.

In all honesty, the vocalist wrote that it “just came off as rude and desensitized to Taylor.” He added that he respected the Red singer and the last thing he wanted was for people to think that he did not love and appreciate what she has contributed to music. He continued, “Okay, that’s the last of it! Love you guys and hope you guys understand. Don’t drink and tweet. Don’t drink and tweet!!"

In the next story, the Something In The Orange singer shared about admiring Swift and her being “a force of nature for as long as we’ve all been growing up.” He added her song with Hayley Willimas, Castles Crumbling, in the story and further wrote that he would be listening to that record and he did not want people to think that he has a “hint of malice or meanness” towards anyone and that was why he was saying all that. The singer concluded the post by wishing everyone the best day of all time and saying that he loved them.

Advertisement

Bryan then posted one more story, in which he mentioned that this year was unpleasant for him personally, and he has been attempting to deal with multiple things at once. The country singer continued that he would take a “breather from tweeting stupid stuff” and complete his tour and would be grounding himself somehow in the middle of all this.

Bryan expressed feeling blessed every day and not taking it “for granted,” and holding onto that has been very essential for him. He concluded the post by mentioning that he needed to get that off of his chest and said, “Y'all are the best and I’ll see you at Bourbon and Beyond.”

For the unversed, he is in the middle of his Quittin’ Time tour, which will conclude in Tulsa, Oklahoma on December 14, 2024.

ALSO READ: Bachelorette Season 21 Winner Devin Strader Denies Past Arrest Allegations: 'The Accusations Are Not True'