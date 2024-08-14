Goodbye, Hello (2024): Everything We Know Of The Film

A brand new indie drama titled Goodbye, Hello has premiered on major VOD platforms this August that focuses on themes of love, loss, grief, and second chances. The movie explores the hard truth that we are all a little more like our parents than we would like to admit and complex family dynamics.

The coming-of-age comedy drama film follows Nate Ryan who has tricked himself into thinking he has a promising future. He feels that, since co-founding a web company that markets luxury baby cribs, he is living a life free from his abusive father, Gene. He gets a call, nevertheless, telling him that Gene is losing an unexpected battle with cancer. Following this, he returns to Bundy Canyon, his birthplace, after years abroad when he learns that his father is about to die.

Even though the meeting begins as a simple farewell, it quickly becomes a stormy journey through their shared past. Ryan is forced to confront the truths he has avoided by Amal, the hospice nurse, who also provides an unexpected source of comfort. With Amal's unbiased perspective, Ryan begins to work through the long-standing issues between him and his father, leading to both painful discovery and a reluctant reunion. Along with resolving old grudges, Ryan also faces the reality of his own life choices and the challenging family dynamics.

Directed by Jack Cooper Stimpson, the film stars Jeremy Ford as Nate Ryan, Steve Guttenberg as Gene, and Hollie Bahar as Amal. Other cast members include Nancy Linari as Aunt Victoria, Ryan's smart and kind aunt who offers him emotional support; Charlotte D’Alessio as Maggie, Ryan's friend from high school who also has a convoluted family history; and Alan Trong as Duffy, a local who provides perspective on the town's transformations and serves as a reminder of Ryan's history.

The film also features Paul McKinney as Cousin Drew, Ryan’s cousin who has his own resentments and frustrations; Taylor Alden as Rachel, Ryan’s past romantic partner, who evokes sentimentality and unresolved emotions; Tracy Dye as Rebecca, Gene's former acquaintance, who offers more insight into the family background; Marina Vanoff as Cousin Sadie, who contributes to the family tension; and Kenon Walker as a family member.

Premiered on August 13, the film is written by Jeremy Ford and Bec Pittard. It is produced by Jon Pittard, Christina McLarty Arquette, and Doug Barden.

