‘I Will Always Cherish My Time’: The Rookie Star Tru Valentino Shares Farewell Message After Surprise Exit Ahead of Season 7

Actor Tru Valentino has spoken out for the first time since his surprising exit from ABC series The Rookie. The star posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram Stories on August 9, 2024. He played Officer Aaron Thorsen from seasons 4 through 6 of the police drama series.

“I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn't be more excited for what the future has in store,” Valentino wrote. “I adore the friends and relationships made while being there.”

"It was such an amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons,” he added, before thanking “the best fans in the world.”

"You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct,” he concluded, already teasing the potential return of his character. "Until then, 7 Adam 19, this is Officer Thorsen, over and out!”

Officer Thorsen was the TikTok-famous son of a well-known rapper who changed his career to become a police officer.

Despite the heartfelt tribute, Valentino did not specify why he quit the show. TVLine was the first to report that Valentino was leaving The Rookie, which premiered in 2018. On August 8, they announced that he would not be returning for the series' upcoming seventh season.

The actor first appeared on the show as a recurring character in the season 4 episode titled Five Minutes and was later upgraded to a regular series for the fifth and sixth seasons. Valentino recently lent his voice to several vibrant series, including Spidey and His Amazing Friends and The Croods: Family Tree.

Advertisement

The Rookie first premiered on ABC in October 2018, starring Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, a freshly divorced man who relocates to Los Angeles to become the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department.

With a total of 98 episodes aired between seasons 1 and 5, the show is expected to reach its 100th episode milestone during season 6, with most of the cast anticipated to return.

Season 6 of The Rookie began airing in February 2024, with new episodes released weekly on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, a release date for The Rookie season 7 has yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: The Rookie Middle-Aged Adventurer Was Trained To Death Episode 2: Release Date, Streaming Details And More