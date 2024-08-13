'Got A Few Things To Plan': Alien: Romulus Star Archie Renaux Confirms Engagement To Longtime Girlfriend Annie O'Hara

Wedding bells can soon be heard for Archie Renaux and his longtime partner Annie O’Hara! The actor recently confirmed the grand news about his engagement to his girlfriend during an interview.

Archie and Annie O'Hara, who had been together for a long time have decided to take their relationship a step ahead as the actor revealed to People Magazine on August 12 (Monday) that he proposed to his girlfriend last year. He made the revelation during the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Alien: Romulus.

He stated that he and his fiance kind of needed to get their “ducks in a row,” before officially tying the knot. He clarified, “We've got a few things to plan and get ready for in this next year."

The 26-year-old also shared about his three-year-old child, a daughter, that he shares with Annie, with the publication. He stated that his daughter would go to school next year in September. He said, “So she'll certainly have a job I'm sure.”

The pair welcomed their daughter in 2020 and they are pretty private about their daughter when it comes to sharing pictures of her on social media. However, Archie did give a sneak peek of their child on social media once. He captioned the pic with, “Growing too fast.”

During the premiere, he also elaborated on his upcoming venture. He expressed that it was “amazing” to be a part of this grand legacy.

Advertisement

He added that these movies meant so much to a generation of people. His father was a huge fan of Alien. He recalled watching it with him when he grew up. He further expressed that so it meant the “world” to him.

Archie continued,” It really, really does mean the world. So you know whatever I sort of go on to do in my career, I'll always have this, and, yeah, it's a very, very special moment in my career.”

Along with him, the upcoming project also stars, Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu. It is directed by Fede Alvarez who also penned the project with Rodo Sayagues.

Apart from this, the 26-year-old has also been a part of multiple projects including Upgraded, which starred Camila Mendes as well, and Shadow and Bone, which is available to stream on Netflix.

His latest venture, Alien: Romulus is slated to hit the theaters on August 16, 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Rep TV Re-Release: Latest Updates, New Theories & More