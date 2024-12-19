Gracie Lawrence Explains How Her Sex Lives Of College Girls Role Isn’t Replacing Reneé Rapp’s Leighton

Gracie Lawrence, the newest cast member of The Sex Lives of College Girls, has opened up about her role as Kacey in Season 3 of the hit Max comedy series.

While fans have noticed the absence of Reneé Rapp’s beloved character, Leighton, who left Essex College for MIT, Lawrence stated that her character is not meant to replace Rapp’s role. Instead, Lawrence shared that the show is introducing something fresh with Kacey, marking a new chapter for the series.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Lawrence made it clear that Kacey is not meant to be a direct substitute for Leighton. “I think Kacey’s very different [from Rapp’s character, Leighton],” Lawrence said.

She continued, "There was no intention of ever feeling like it was replacing [her] or anything like that because that’s an iconic character." She added that Leighton is a beloved iconic character and anyone, from the creators of the show to any of the actors, would want to step on the toes of that.

Leighton’s departure from Essex College came as part of the storyline in Season 3, with her character pursuing a more advanced academic program at MIT.

This left a spot open in the suite that had previously been shared by Leighton, Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott). Kacey, played by Lawrence, steps in as a new roommate who is high-maintenance and virginal, offering a different dynamic to the group.

Advertisement

The introduction of Kacey isn’t the only change this season. In addition to Lawrence’s character, the show also welcomes Mia Rodgers as Taylor, a queer sober freshman.

Lawrence described the new additions to the cast as part of a broader effort to keep the show feeling fresh. She noted that the show’s creators are trying to do something totally new by introducing characters like Kacey and Taylor.

Lawrence also acknowledged that the series continues to pay tribute to the characters that came before, including Leighton. She said that they’re building out the cast with so much respect and homage to what Rapp brought to the show.

Reneé Rapp’s departure from the series came in July 2023, just as she was embarking on her Snow Hard Feelings Tour to promote her debut studio album, Snow Angel.

The news of Rapp’s exit was a significant shift for the show, as her character, Leighton, had become a fan favorite. However, the show’s creators have made it clear that Leighton’s storyline isn’t over entirely.

Advertisement

In a previous interview, Sex Lives of College Girls co-creator Justin Noble teased that Leighton still has some lessons and room to grow ahead of her.

ALSO READ: Timothée Chalamet And Saoirse Ronan Reflect On Career Beginnings, Lady Bird, And A Memorable Little Women Set Moment: 'We Were Very Lucky'