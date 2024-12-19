Timothée Chalamet And Saoirse Ronan Reflect On Career Beginnings, Lady Bird, And A Memorable Little Women Set Moment: 'We Were Very Lucky'

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan reunited in London to reflect on their early career milestones at a special event hosted by the British Film Institute (BFI) and Vanity Fair. The actors, who appeared together in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019), discussed their experiences working on these films at the BFI Southbank on Wednesday evening.

Both stars have two major projects in award contention this year: Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown and Dune: Part Two and Ronan’s The Outrun and Blitz. Despite their busy schedules, the event provided a chance to revisit their formative roles under Gerwig’s direction.

Chalamet recalled hearing about Ronan for the first time from Emery Cohen, her co-star in Brooklyn (2016). “I kept hearing this name, ‘Saoirse,’” he said. “But when I saw it spelled out, I didn’t put two and two together because I’m an ignorant American. Then we got to work, and I was just blown away immediately.”

Ronan reflected on their instant connection during Lady Bird. “We were very lucky that we clicked straight away,” she said. “And we had Greta, who from day one seemed so excited about what was happening between the two of us.”

Lady Bird played a significant role in elevating both actors’ profiles. For Ronan, it earned her a third Oscar nomination and further established her leading lady status. For Chalamet, his supporting role in the film coincided with his Oscar-nominated performance in Call Me By Your Name.

Advertisement

Chalamet recalled the humble beginnings of the Lady Bird production. He said that everyone was sort of at a genesis, especially on Lady Bird. He added that it was a small production, and he felt like they had no clue how well it would be received.

Ronan shared how the film also served as a bridge to her role in Gerwig’s next feature, Little Women. During the press tour for Lady Bird, she pitched herself to Gerwig for the role of Jo March.

Ronan said she sort of had to tell her that she was going to be in it. She said, "We were in the middle of promoting Lady Bird, and I was like, ‘By the way, I’m going to be Jo, right?’ And she was like, ‘I guess, sure.’”

For Chalamet, securing the role of Laurie in Little Women was simpler. Gerwig directly asked him to take the part while he was filming The King in Budapest and pursuing a role in Dune. He said he had met with Denis Villeneuve a couple of times already, but he was also working on The King.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why Did Elton John Change His Real Name Given By His Parents? Musician Explains and Also Reacts To Its Meaning